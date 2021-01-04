STEWIACKE – A woman from Dartmouth was airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Stewiacke on Jan. 4.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Colchester RCMP, as well as firefighters and paramedics, responded to a collision on Highway 1 (Stewiacke Road) between a truck and a car.

The woman, 35 years old, was the driver of the vehicle and was airlifted to the QEII in Halifax. A passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the collision is continuing, with the intersection of Highway 1 and Alton Road closed to motorists. A collision analyst is on scene.