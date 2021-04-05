DEBERT – Averi Winn (Kleinsasser) has found a passion in striving for positive change.

It’s because of this passion, as well as her other actions, that the 17-year-old Debert woman has been named a 2021 Loran Scholar.

She first heard about the Loran Scholars Foundation through her guidance counsellor at École acadienne de Truro, and knew right away it was a good fit for her.

“It was something that really interested me,” said Winn, whose application was sponsored by the school. “Not just for the financial aid, but their values in community. We have the same values and I want to implement positive changes in the community.”

Through the application and interview process, Winn had to showcase the work she’s done in her school and community, as well as how it’s impacted those around her.

“I’m a people person,” said Winn. “I like to do things for those around me.”

The teenager has been involved in community theatre, politics and linguistics locally, just to name a few. She’s attending the University of Ottawa next year with plans of studying law and political science, and is going to be working as a page at the House of Commons. The Loran Award is valued at $100,000 over four years.

“I really learned what risks do I take and how I put myself out there. I know I will still have this drive in post-secondary education. I want to do this,” she said.

Law and political science are both topics that interest Winn, and she says the length of her studies will really depend on what happens once she begins university. While those topics are what she’s focused on now, she says something else may be of interest when at university.

“Political science and law are both important in our everyday lives. There are some people who may say they’re not interested in politics, but yet they’re interested in the road conditions where they live … it’s all driven by politics,” she explained.

Law, she says, ties into human rights and the environment, “which really affects everyone.”

One of the things Winn is most proud of is helping found Canadian Youth for Youth Empowerment.

“We’ve been creating a resource hub for youth across Canada,” said Winn, adding the organization will focus on a number of social justice issues affecting youth.

For example, if a youth finds themselves homeless, the organization will have information no matter what province the youth is in as to what to do.

“The information will all be in one hub. We’re growing really quickly and have about 30 members.”

Winn and three others founded the organization while working together on the National Youth Advisory Committee with the RCMP. The youth were given an opportunity to encourage youth activity for extra credit, but the four of them took things further and created the organization.

“We had this resource of other young people wanting to implement change, so we decided on this organization to have a broader impact.”

Winn has also been a leader with the environment club at school and organized community climate strikes. She founded pride and politics clubs, and also delivers the Healthy Relationships for Youth Education Program.

Along with the financial assistance, the Loran Award also includes mentorship, summer work experience funding, annual retreats, social gatherings and a week-long orientation expedition. More than 6,000 students applied in the autumn of 2020 for the 2021 award, with 72 finalists, of which were 30 Loran Scholars.

Winn says she’s appreciated of the Loran Scholars Foundation and is excited to see what her future holds when it comes to positive change.

“This is something I’m really passionate about,” she said. “Right now, something I’m really interested in is linguistic insecurity and cultural discrimination.

“The whole idea that somebody’s French isn’t valuable because they don’t have a French accent isn’t right,” said the teenager, who is a National Ambassador for Bilingualism.

Winn has attended French immersion schools throughout her lifetime, however her mother doesn’t speak the language. She’s gone to other provinces with her classmates, however has been told her French “isn’t good enough.” She says not having a French accent doesn’t mean one’s language can’t be structurally and grammatically correct.

