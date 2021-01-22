TRURO – Six people have been announced to lead the teams in the inquiry into April’s mass tragedy.

A post to the Mass Casualty Commission’s website says the group of six directors was “carefully selected” and those appointed are “among the most highly regarded in the country in their respective fields.”

It’s been nine months since a gunman went on a rampage beginning April 18 in Portapique, killing 22 people, plus an unborn child, in the span of 13 hours. Sixteen crime scenes were left behind by the killer, including many homes that burned to the ground. The shooter was killed by police at a gas station on April 19.

The joint federal and provincial inquiry, which already named its commissioners, will feature a team of leaders including a former Justice of the Supreme Court, a deputy police chief from Toronto, a scholar in complex criminal matters relating to violence against women, as well as leaders in both human rights and mental health and wellness. Each leader will fill a role on the inquiry, and will lead their respective teams in investigating and gathering evidence, conducting meetings, hearings, roundtables and research, and helping with the initial groundwork for recommendations the commissioners include in their report.

A focus by the leaders is to also make sure those impacted by the tragedy have access to mental health and wellness supports required during the process.

The commission is to submit an interim report in May 2022, followed by a final report in November that same year with findings and recommendations.

The directors of the Mass Casualty Commission are:

Cromwell says the commission is “one of the most important undertakings” in recent history of the province, which is where he spent most of his legal career.

“I want to do anything I can to put what I’ve learned in the service of the commission and the people it serves,” he says in the website post about the appointments. “My team is responsible for presenting evidence to the commission that will permit the commissioners to fulfil their mandate and the many people who have been affected by this mass casualty to get the most complete and accurate answers to their questions. The most important thing for me is that we do that to the very best of our ability and with the highest standards of fairness and thoroughness.”

McLean, a Nova Scotia native with more than three decades of experience with the Toronto Police Service, says the April events “have had a great impact” on her.

“So, when I was asked, I did not hesitate to say yes. In a way, I feel like I am being called home to help the commission help the people of Nova Scotia,” she said. “Understandably, people have questions. As Investigations Director, my focus will be on helping to determine what happened so that findings can be communicated in a way that provides answers to Nova Scotians. It’s important to me that this is done in a way that is sensitive to those most affected and honours the lives that were taken during this mass casualty. I hope the inquiry and its findings can help people move toward healing and at the same time, improve public safety.”

It’s hoped the inquiry will produce recommendations to prevent future tragedies such as this one, and Cunliffe says the work done through the inquiry will help people “understand the causes and context” of what happened April 18 and 19, “and point towards how we might foster safe and resilient communities.”