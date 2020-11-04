TRURO – If you’ve ever wanted to visit Santa Claus at the North Pole, now’s your chance.

The Downtown Truro Partnership (DTP) has revamped its annual Santa Claus parade to a stationary Santa’s block this year for the public to walk.

Jenn Mantin, executive director of the DTP, says it was a tough decision to make in regards to the event.

“We were seeing other communities and municipalities making the decision to close or cancel the events, but we felt Truro and Colchester really needed something to lift the spirits and bring some vibrancy into the area,” said Mantin, adding the partnership still wanted a way to kick off Christmas and the holiday season. “We thought, ‘what can we do that doesn’t draw 16,000 people’, because that’s what the Santa Claus parade can do.”

She said the idea of a stationary parade was discussed at length within the DTP. By having a stationary event, it would still allow people to take a look at the floats while keeping public health protocols in respect.

For five hours on Nov. 21, up to 25 floats will be stationed around Forrester Street, the Civic Square, Truro Farmers’ Market, and surrounding businesses. Four entrances will be available, with Colchester Ground Search and Rescue once again acting as parade marshals. Only 250 people will be permitted within Santa’s block at a time, to allow for proper physical distancing. Local musical performances are also in the works.

Santa’s block will be open from 2 to 7 p.m., to allow people time to really take a look at the floats.

“With that, all the typical facets of the parade will be there, including Santa,” said Mantin. “The theme this year is ‘The magic of the North Pole, brought to Downtown Truro,’ and we’ve already received some great submissions, such as Santa’s workshop and accounting department.

“We’re really excited.”

The executive director hopes the floats this year are “extra special” for two reasons.

“One, because people can actually view them longer, and two, because we really want to create that sense of magic, of holiday spirit in downtown Truro.”

But while the DTP found a way to continue with the Santa parade, the public gathering Festival of Lights has been cancelled for this year.

“The ceremonious tree lighting ceremony at Civic Square…we’re not doing that. With that event, Civic Square fills and we just can’t crowd manage that well,” said Mantin.

Instead, the DTP is still planning to light up the downtown on the same day as Santa’s block parade.

“We will light the big tree, lamps, and any Christmas décor in the town in coordination with the parade,” she said. “We’re still doing the big tree in front of the library.”

Because space is limited for the stationary parade, those interested in having a float should register as soon as possible. There are a number already registered, with some spots remaining. Registration deadline is Nov. 10.

The full guidelines for entries, including a registration form, can be found on the Downtown Truro Partnership’s website.