BROOKFIELD – Two drivers were recently charged with stunting in Colchester County, with police clocking one at almost 200 km/h.

Nova Scotia RCMP’s Northwest Traffic Services charged a total of three drivers with stunting in three separate incidents between July 10 and 15.

At 10:55 p.m. July 10, an officer was monitoring traffic on Highway 102 near Brookfield. The officer observed a Volkswagen Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer activated RADAR, and the target vehicle’s speed was measured at 196 km/h in a 110 km/h zone. The driver, an 18-year-old male from Bible Hill, was charged with stunting.

On July 15, a police officer on patrol on Highway 104 near Debert noticed a Ford Focus travelling at a high rate of speed at 12:40 p.m. RADAR was activated and the vehicle’s speed was measured at 167 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

The officer conducted a vehicle stop and the 19-year-old female driver from Bass River was charged with stunting.

Also on July 15, an officer monitoring traffic on Highway 104 near the Springhill exit observed an Audi A4 travelling at a high rate of speed around 10:30 p.m. The vehicle’s speed was measured at 162 km/h on RADAR, however the officer was not in a position to catch up to the driver.

The officer radioed ahead to another officer, who activated RADAR and measured the vehicle’s speed at that time to be 195 km/h in the 110 km/h zone.

Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop and a 21-year-old female driver from Bridgewater was charged with stunting, and given several warnings by police.

The charge of stunting carries a fine in Nova Scotia of $2,422.50, as well as an immediate seven-day driving suspension, and seizure and impoundment of the driver’s vehicles.

The public is reminded that speeding is a major cause of serious injury and fatal collisions in Nova Scotia. If someone sees an unsafe driver on the roads, call 911 or the RCMP at 1-800-803-7267.