TRURO – For the next year, caregivers with Earth Angels Home Care won’t have to worry about running out of sanitizer.

That’s because Paul Davis in Truro teamed up with Coldstream Clear Distillery to make a donation of roughly 30 litres to the homecare service organization.

“This really means our caregivers won’t run out. They need to have sanitizer with them at all times,” said Catherine MacRae, client care manager of Earth Angels in Truro.

While some prefer the gel type sanitizer, this donation was for a liquid used with a spray bottle.

“With the spray sanitizer, caregivers can use it to sanitize some surfaces. And there are some people who can’t tolerate the gel because of breathing difficulties,” MacRae said.

The biggest thing with the spray sanitizer, she says, is their caregivers don’t wipe down the surface. Instead, it’s left to dry on its own.

Mark Shelley, the general manager at Paul Davis in Truro, says the donation of sanitizer to Earth Angels was the idea of the employees.

“They really got to thinking about how we can do something for the community,” he said.

“It was a collaboration with about three employees. We brainstormed a lot. They knew I was trying to do something with hand sanitizer for others, so this was a collaboration they took ownership of.”

He said Lindsay Cassidy had reached out to Earth Angels to see if they were in need of anything to help get them through the coronavirus pandemic.

Coldstream is where Shelley has been getting the company’s sanitizer, and he says when they heard about the project they were working on in support of Earth Angels, Coldstream matched their donation.

The employees, says Shelley, bottled as much of the sanitizer into spray bottles as possible, with the remaining being poured into 4L containers.

Shelley and two employees donned N95 masks and delivered the sanitizer, as well as boxes of the masks, to Earth Angels on June 12.