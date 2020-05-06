So, how are you making out eating healthy during the pandemic and staying home?

Some of us are home more now and have extra time to try out different recipes. This is a great time to expand your recipes that you make and enjoy.

What about your snacking, are you keeping those healthy, too? If you are struggling with snacks, I have a great recipe for a nutritious snack that uses whole foods that not only tastes good, but is good for us! This recipe is a great one to make with the kids, too, just make sure you take care of the heating on the stove part.

We all love to snack, but before you grab that prepackaged snack bar, remind yourself how important it is to eat mindfully. We need to pay attention to what we are feeding ourselves, which means to make sure you are eating whole, natural foods. Have you looked at the ingredients in these prepackaged bars lately? The amount of sugar in one bar is shocking. Not to mention the additives and preservatives added to make them last months. Avoid the sugary, empty calorie foods where the sugar goes into your body giving you a high, followed by a quick crash. Afterwards you are feeling sluggish and slow, which will then make you even hungrier and unable to concentrate.

By making your own snacks you are able to control what you are eating. I love to snack, and one way I am able to feel confident in my choices is by making them myself, this way I know what ingredients are used. We all have favorites, so here is one of mine – a granola bar recipe that is quick and easy to make and has ingredients we all have on hand. For best results use as many organic ingredients as possible.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups Rice Krispies cereal

1 ½ cups oatmeal

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

¼ cup raisins

1 tsp cinnamon

½ cup honey

¼ cup peanut butter, almond butter, or other alternative

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Line 11×7-inch (or 9×9) baking dish with parchment paper, with long pieces overhanging for handles to remove when finished. In a large bowl combine Rice Krispies, oatmeal, pumpkin seeds, raisins, and cinnamon. In a saucepan, heat and stir the honey and peanut butter just until it starts to bubble. Immediately remove from heat and stir in the vanilla until well combined. Pour over the dry ingredients in the bowl and mix to combine well. Stir in chocolate chips (make sure to wait a minute or two before you add the chocolate chips, or else they will melt and you will end up with chocolate granola bars, which aren’t bad, but your chocolate chips will all be gone). Transfer the mixture into prepared baking dish, using slightly wet hands, push evenly down into the pan. This is where the kids love to help out. Place the pan in the freezer and chill for 10 minutes or until firm. Lift the squares out of the pan using the parchment paper and place it on a cutting board. With a large knife, cut them into bars, wrap them individually, or put them in a covered container in the fridge to have as a snack during the week. Enjoy!

Note: this recipe can be changed up to your liking with the add-ins; you could change it up by using sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, goji berries, flax seeds, the possibilities are endless, just make sure to keep the amounts the same.

Written by Lorraine Crowe

Licensed Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner

