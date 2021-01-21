TRURO – In a post to families on its website, École acadienne de Truro principal Lynne Theriault says they’ve confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 within the school.

“We’re working with public health services to identify students and staff who may have been in contact with the virus,” reads the statement when translated to English.

The school closed at noon on Jan. 21 and will remain closed until Jan. 26. Students and staff will return Jan. 27.

“This will allow us to carry out a thorough cleaning of the establishment and also to search for contacts close to the affected person,” the statement reads.

“It is understandable that you will feel angst in the days to come. Public health or school administration will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the affected person and tell you if your child needs to self-isolate. If Public Health services do not contact you, your child can continue to go to school.”

Theriault’s statement says students having to isolate at home will receive educational resource support and, if necessary, technological tools.

“It is natural that you want to know if your child has been exposed to the virus. Public health services will inform those at risk of the procedure, but will not publish other details about the students and staff, including their names, in order to respect their privacy.

“In the face of disturbing and stressful events, children and young people look to the adults in their lives for guidance. We encourage parents to talk to their children about whatever sources of anxiety they may be, and to remind them to treat each other with kindness and respect, both in person and on social media.”

Theriault says cleaning staff have been advised of the need for a deep cleaning “due to information” provided by Public Health.

Those monitoring their children for symptoms can use the online checklist at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/docs/Daily-COVID-checklist-en.pdf.

An online assessment can be done at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en or by calling 811 for those without internet access.

Parents can also visit https://www.ednet.ns.ca/backtoschool/en/home for information and resources.