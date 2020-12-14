TRURO – A new playground at a local school is the “icing on the cake.”

That’s how Anne Bastarache, the former principal at École acadienne de Truro, describes the new playground for the school’s hundreds of students, as well as the community.

“It’s amazing,” said Bastarache, at the official opening of the playground held Dec. 11. “Anytime I drive up to the school, I see the playground, I see the new parking lot. The school is finally finished. This is the icing on the cake.”

The playground has been in the works for a number of years now. With the school’s population growing (it’s now more than 370 students), the need for a new playground became apparent. Students have been crossing Aberdeen Street to reach the Aberdeen Park, a community playground with a number of natural elements.

But safety concerns were raised with the increased traffic on the street, and those students crossing for the park.

The new playground, as well as the school’s newest parking lot, was built where a building once stood. It was condemned, and torn down about two years ago.

“For about a year-and-a-half, the students were playing on rocks (gravel),” said current principal Lynne Theriault. “Now, because of COVID-19, everyone uses everything (on the new playground). We have three recesses and three noon hours, so we’re able to do a rotation of the sites. The children love it.”

Grade 11 students Riley LeBlanc and Sophia Hanna are both happy to see the playground come to life before they finish their education at the school.

“I’ve been here since Grade 1 and ever since I started here there was talk of a new playground,” said Hanna, who participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony with LeBlanc and Bastarache. “It’s so great. It looks so fun. I love to see how much fun the kids have playing on it.”

The playground is divided into two areas, which will be used for students in Primary through Grade 2 on one side, and grades 3-6 on the other (once COVID-19 is a thing of the past). There are a number of natural elements to it, and it’s wheelchair accessible. There are also two soccer fields, complete with turf for year-round use.

The turf is one of Hanna’s favourite aspects to the playground, all of which is fenced in.

“I could remember running across to the park every lunchtime and playing on this muddy patch of ground,” said Hanna. “The turf is awesome.”

For LeBlanc, his favourite is a suspension bridge/climbing structure between two huts or structures.

“I work with the after school program so I’m out here a couple times a week playing with the kids,” said LeBlanc.

“Sophia and I have both been here since we were really young and everyone’s been fighting a long time for a new playground. We’re proud to be here,” he said. “I’m excited to watch the next generation to grow up here and have the same experience we had.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Theriault said those working on the playground were able to do so without interruptions.

“They were able to work freely and quickly, and because of that we were able to have it open for September,” she said. “It was ready by the first day of school. Students were on it, they were so excited.”

While the playground and soccer turf are enclosed by fencing, the fencing isn’t locked. Residents in the community are welcome to use the equipment on weekends and after school ends for the day.

Along with the playground and parking lot, the project included a drop-off and pick-up location for students and their parents or guardians.

The entire project was expected to cost around $1.2 million, all of which was included in the province’s 2019-2024 Nova Scotia School Capital Plan.

Karen Casey, Colchester North MLA, worked with the school and Bastarache for years on bringing the project together. She was the one to make the funding announcement a year ago, and was on hand for the official playground opening.

“I was intimately involved in making sure this project came to fruition,” said Casey. “Through their vision, they needed to make sure the students’ education and recreation was done in a safe, modern area, and I worked with them to make sure (the province) delivered on everything. It was the determination on Anne’s part that this project was carried through.”

Casey said the project was a “transformation.”

“It’s what the students need, and it’s what the students want,” she said. “This is a great testament to what happens when you put your mind to something.”