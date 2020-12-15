TRURO – The ready-to-drink beverage business is a growing one, and Coldstream Clear Distillery is growing with it.

Olivia Giffen, co-owner and marketing director for the Stewiacke-based business, said walls are being lifted at the business’s canning facility in Truro for an expansion that will add on another 15,000 square feet.

“The ready-to-drink category itself has grown by more than 100 per cent in the last year,” said Giffen, regarding numbers released by the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation in its fiscal report. “We’ve actually seen huge growth in the industry as a whole. People especially want to support local, and there are some better products on the shelves now that aren’t your traditional sugary-sweet drinks. They’re more unique tastes.”

The distillery began five years ago on the family’s property in Coldstream. The entire family is involved in the business – Olivia’s younger brother, Liam, manages the ready-to-drink line, and older brother, Riley, handles business development along with being president of the company. Their father, Robert, looks after the spirits production, and mother, Elaine, is behind-the-scenes handling things like accounting.

Coldstream Clear Distillery is a whole family affair. Pictured are Giffen siblings, from left, Riley, Olivia, and Liam. Submitted photo

About a year-and-a-half after opening, the business moved to Mastodon Ridge with liqueurs, rums, and vodka products.

“It was a small corner space, but it was a great spot to reach more people in a convenient location,” said Giffen.

In August 2017, Coldstream launched into the ready-to-drink market with their lime vodka soda. They were the first company in the province to do so.

“The cans really became popular and our ready-to-drink line expanded a lot. We now have seven different products,” she said.

Two years ago, the family opened a canning facility in Truro in order to keep up with not only the provincial demand, but that in Atlantic Canada.

“It’s a great spot for us and we’re about to really utilize that,” she said.

Thanks to the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program under ACOA, Coldstream has received a repayable loan of $850,000 to help with the expansion.

“With this new canning line and equipment, we’ll be at 200 cans per minute,” said Giffen, adding their current capacity is 72 cans per minute.

“With what (equipment) we have now, we know we can keep up with the demand in the Maritimes, but to go beyond that, we knew we had to go bigger. It’s a big jump, and it’s getting bigger each time we expand, but we’re in the same kind of mode.”

Over the summer, Giffen said staff members “went really hard” on productivity to make sure they were readily available.

“We don’t like to let the shelves go empty, and we were able to fulfill that. It really speaks to the small, agile team we have in that we can make things happen.”

This past June, the company also expanded its location in Stewiacke on the main level at Mastodon Ridge and included a new patio and event space, as well as more retail space.

The family-based business also opened a second retail facility in October, this time in Antigonish.

Between the locations, the business employs about 45 people. The expansion, says Giffen, will see about five people join the direct production team, with possibly more to their retail spaces.

The canning line at Coldstream Clear Distillery. Submitted photo

“The expansion is moving along and we should have the new canning line operating by late spring,” she said, adding products will be available soon after that.

“We’ll be ready to go by next summer. We’re looking at new markets and we’re pretty excited about that. We’re going to be building on some of our lines we have now, and bringing in new flavours some of our customers have really been asking for.”

The latest expansion is something Giffen says works toward the family’s vision for the future for the company.

“We want to be a strong employer in the area and offering 100 jobs in rural Nova Scotia is one of our goals,” she said. “So every drink you enjoy or share is helping us get there.”