TRURO – A statement by the families of the mass shooting victims call the July 23 announcement of an independent review “wholly insufficient.”

Rob Pineo, who is representing a number of the families in a class action lawsuit against the gunman’s estate and Nova Scotia RCMP, issued a statement on behalf of the families following the announcement.

Bill Bair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness for Canada, and Mark Furey, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for Nova Scotia, announced the joint review the day after family members of 22 victims, plus an unborn child, gathered for a peaceful march in Bible Hill to the RCMP detachment. The families, as well as senators, groups, and others, are calling for a full public inquiry, not a review, into the tragedy.

The independent review, says the statement, “is wholly insufficient to meet the objectives of providing full and transparent answers to the families and the public, identifying deficiencies in responses, and providing meaningful lessons to be learned to avoid similar future tragedies.”

The families say the appointment of the three-member panel were both “thoughtful” and “appropriate for an inquiry.”

Michael MacDonald, a former Chief Justice, has been appointed chairperson of the independent review panel, which will also include Anne McLellan and Leanne Fitch.

“Former Chief Justice MacDonald is of the highest rank in judicial capabilities and is of unassailable integrity. That said, any decision-maker can only render decisions based on the information and evidence presented to them,” reads the release.

The families say the independent review, which is to be conducted in a so-called non-traumatic and restorative way, “will prejudice the panel by restricting the evidence and information being presented.”

The statement refers to the Marshall and Westray public inquiries, where interested parties were able to question witnesses.

“It is a very well held maxim in our common law legal tradition, that cross-examination is the most effective truth-finding mechanism available,” reads the statement. “Without proper and thorough questioning, the panel will be left with incomplete and untested evidence upon which to base its decision. This is completely contrary to our Canadian notions of fair and transparent justice.”

The families say both Furey and Blair, disappointingly, have hidden behind a contrived notion of a ‘trauma-free’ process “to exclude the full participation of the families under the guise of protecting them from further trauma.”

“This is not how the families wish to be treated.”

The statement says Furey has spoken with families, “so he must know that they want to participate, not to be “protected” by an incomplete process.

“The families want a full and transparent public inquiry. Why will Minister Furey not give them this? Why will he not give the citizens of Nova Scotia this? “We are all in this together” has been the slogan throughout 2020 – the families simply want us all, the public, to be in this together now to figure out a better tomorrow for families and the province.”