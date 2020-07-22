BIBLE HILL – Darcy Dobson and Nick Beaton want answers, now.

For themselves, their family members, friends, and the families of the other victims of Canada’s largest mass shooting that took place in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19. It spanned almost 13 hours, and began in Portapique, moved to Wentworth, Debert, and Shubenacadie before the shooter was killed by police at a gas station in Enfield.

Dobson and Beaton, who both lost family members in the tragedy, organized a peaceful march that saw roughly 280 people walk from the Bible Hill Foodland to the Colchester District RCMP detachment on July 22.

Each of the 22 victims, plus Beaton’s unborn child, were represented, many donning shirts with their loved one’s name or face. Posters with the victims’ names and pictures were carried along the route.

Beaton said a public inquiry, which still hasn’t been announced three months after the shooting rampage, would “open up everything.”

“The biggest thing is nothing will bring our loved ones back,” Beaton said, whose wife, Kristen, was killed while working on a shift with VON. “What we’re doing today won’t bring them back, but it’s to not happen to somebody else. It could’ve been anyone here. Why they’re here, it could’ve been them or their family members, or it could’ve been anyone. Everyone realizes that. We need to change that.”

Beaton referred to the 2014 tragedy in Moncton, where three RCMP officers were killed and two severely injured while responding to an active shooter. Protocols, he says, were put in place following that shooting, however they weren’t followed during the April 18-19 tragedy.

“Not one of those protocols were followed and it would’ve made a huge difference. We just want them to learn from it. This has been absolute hell these past few months,” he said.

By having a public inquiry, Beaton said he and the other families can start to have closure.

“Like we say, it won’t bring them back, but we need closure. We need answers. We need the truth, not smoke and mirrors. We want honest, truthful answers.”

Darcy Dobson, left, and Nick Beaton speak to media before a peaceful march in calling for a public inquiry into the April 18 and 19 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives, plus Beaton’s unborn child. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

Dobson, whose mother, Heather O’Brien, was also killed, said it’s been frustrating not getting information in a timely manner, and before the public.

“These are our loved ones and we deserve to have those details before the rest of the world does, not to find out on a Thursday evening and hear about it the same time everyone else does,” she said.

She says there’s much to be learned from the tragedy, and they need to take advantage of that fact.

“I know some people will say this will never happen, but it did. It happened in rural Nova Scotia. The RCMP has things to learn. In my opinion, not everything was done right, so the public inquiry will only help them learn what didn’t happen right.”

She and Beaton say the families deserve transparency, the whole truth, and to know where it’s coming from.

“If it’s the truth, whether it’s by RCMP or a witness – why hide behind closed doors?” asked Beaton. “If you’re telling the truth, there’s no reason to hide behind anything. I’m sorry there are witnesses and you’ve seen what you’ve seen, but I don’t think it’s anything compared to what we’ve had to go through the last few months.”

Since the event, Dobson says people can’t grieve without answers.

“You wake up every morning hoping you’re going to wake up from a nightmare,” she said. “You can’t grieve if you don’t have the whole story. We just want to start our grieving process.”

In the past three months, many people and organizations have been calling for a public inquiry, with some wanting a feminist lens included. Such an inquiry has yet to be called, however Nova Scotia Attorney General and Justice Minister Mark Fury says the province and federal government is working toward one.

Beaton wants to ask both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil where that inquiry is.

“If they can’t make it happen, who can? You’ve done nothing for us through all of this. You’ve promised this and you’ve promised that…get together, do your job, and be here for us. We’re the working class. It’s about time we were represented.”

He says other than a phone call from each, the victims’ families haven’t gotten anything from Trudeau or McNeil, and they’ve dropped the ball “in every way possible.”

“I’m not making today about it, but they both promised PPE in my wife’s name and I’ve seen nothing from either one of them. These are promises, they look good on camera, but when it comes down to it, there’s nothing,” he said.

Tom Webber, whose son, Joey, was killed toward the end of the shooter’s rampage, said he and his family are also trying to find answers to some of their questions.

“How he was able to get down that far, to Shubenacadie,” said Webber, about where Joey will killed. “We can’t imagine how he got that far.”

He said the family also has questions about how things were handled after the fact.

“We just want to find some kind of closure for the families,” he said.

A public inquiry, said both Dobson and Beaton, would help to dispel rumours that have been generating for the past three months.

“There’s been a lot of things said that we don’t know the truth about,” said Dobson. “They have been denied through the media, so an inquiry would clear that up. If what is being said in the media is not true, have your inquiry and clear it up. There are a lot of rumours out there, and we just want to know what is and what isn’t.”

Beaton says when a person doesn’t have answers, the mind creates questions.

“You start wondering and you start putting stuff together,” he said, adding there are questions and rumours as to whether the shooter is still alive. “There are families that have come to me with that concern – maybe he’s out there, he withdrew that $475,000, all that gasoline, and maybe drove into the sunset.”

With the public joining in on the march, Beaton and Dobson both spoke to that support. It went well beyond the community, with Beaton saying they’ve heard from people throughout Canada and elsewhere. Thousands of dollars have been raised through a number of means for the families.

“It shows there’s a lot of good still in the world and it really touches your heart,” said Dobson. “I think we all needed that after something like this.”

Beaton called those gathered their family, known as their Scotia Strong, or Nova Scotia Strong, family.

“Each and every one of them. They’re people that have lost people, who are here today because they’re our everything,” he said. “The other people that are here are here to support us, too.”