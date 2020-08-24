TRURO – Hell. A nightmare.

That’s exactly what the last year has been for Susan Robben and her daughter, Sara Walsh-Turner, as they seek answers to the disappearance of Peter Anthony Walsh, known as Tony.

It was Aug. 23, 2019, when Tony – Robben’s son and Walsh-Turner’s brother – was last seen in Truro. That morning and afternoon, it’s known Tony had driven to various locations including Millbrook, Truro, and Debert. It was reported that he was last seen getting into a truck in the Truro area.

The Colchester RCMP have been investigating Tony’s disappearance, and evidence lead them to classify the case as a homicide earlier this year.

“We still have none,” said Robben, through tears, about the family having answers to what happened to Tony.

“It’s been really hard. We’ve been lost,” said Walsh-Turner.

On the anniversary of Tony’s disappearance, Robben, Walsh-Turner, other family members, friends, and members of the community gathered at 966 Prince St., Truro, to host a candlelight vigil and memorial walk in Tony’s honour. It was the same place police found Tony’s vehicle, a beige 1999 Chrysler Sebring.

“We wanted to bring awareness back to his file, and try and get somebody to rethink what they know or what they’ve heard…and to call in (to police),” said Walsh-Turner.

With close to 130 gathered, Walsh-Turner and Robben were happy to see so many people. They both received hugs from family members and friends.

“It’s really, really nice. Very comforting,” said Robben.

Tony’s cousin was handing out candles to those who wished to carry one, and many already held framed photographs of Tony, from various times in his life.

Doug Cochrane, a close friend to Robben, spoke to the crowd before they took to the sidewalk behind Tony’s family.

“This family deserves answers,” he said. “A mother should never have to wonder where her flock is. A mother deserves to know.”

He says someone may have a piece of information they deem unimportant, however “that could be absolutely vital” to solving the case.

“This mother, a dear friend of mine, she wants to know where her son is. That’s not too much to ask, at all, and I think everybody here agrees with me.”

One of Tony’s best friends spoke about first meeting him as a young teenager. Brandyn Mackenzie recalled the two talked about music, and the next time they saw each other, Tony had burned a CD of music for Mackenzie.

It was years later when Mackenzie was on tough times and bumped into Tony.

“I was telling him about my predicament. Without missing a beat, he told me his mom was gone to Amsterdam for a few weeks and I could bunk with him until she got back,” said Mackenzie. “Even as a 16-year-old kid I knew this was special, that Tony was different.”

Mackenzie says Tony was one of those friends always there for you when times got tough, despite any problems of his own Tony may have had.

It’s that willingness to be there for anyone during a time of need that Walsh-Turner remembers most about Tony.

For his mother, it’s “his smile…that smirk.”

One of the last times they spoke, Mackenzie says Tony was proud of redoing his mother’s kitchen.

“He was someone who we could tell loved his family very much,” said Mackenzie.

But Tony was most proud of his daughter, says Mackenzie, and his face lit up “like Christmas” when speaking about her.

“He was so proud to call her his daughter and it makes me smile to see how much she looks like her father,” he said.

Along with being a father, brother, uncle, and son, Cochrane called Tony “a friend to many and a champion to the underdog, which makes him a hero in my eyes.”

The RCMP continues to ask members of the public to come forward if they have any information about this incident. Information can be provided directly to the investigators by calling the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit at 902-896-5060. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. Reference File #20191296170.