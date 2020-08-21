TRURO – It will be one year on Aug. 23 that family and friends of Peter Anthony Walsh, known to many as Tony, was last seen in Truro.

The RCMP continues to investigate his disappearance.

Walsh was last seen on Aug. 23, 2019 in Truro. That morning and afternoon, it’s known Walsh had driven to various locations including Millbrook, Truro, and Debert. It was reported that he was last seen getting into a truck in the Truro area.

His vehicle, a beige 1999 Chrysler Sebring, was later found in a business parking lot in downtown Truro.

His disappearance was initially being investigated as a missing persons file, however, evidence led investigators to re-focus on the matter as a homicide.

Walsh’s family and friends are hosting a memorial walk on the one-year anniversary of his disappearance, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at 966 Prince St., Truro. The family is asking those who are attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The RCMP continues to ask members of the public to come forward if they have any information about this incident. Information can be provided directly to the investigators by calling the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit at 902-896-5060. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. Reference File #20191296170.