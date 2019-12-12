BIBLE HILL – The family of a man missing since August has issued a video appeal for information that could lead to finding him.

Peter Anthony Walsh (Tony Walsh) was reported missing on Aug. 28. He hasn’t been seen since Aug. 23. His mother, Susan Robben, and sister, Sarah Walsh-Turner, have turned to a video in hopes of learning what happed to Tony. The Nova Scotia RCMP has shared the video on its website, Facebook page, and Twitter account.

“We, as a family, are looking for a Christmas miracle. I would like someone with great compassion and courage to come forward with any information you have on the disappearance of my son, Tony Walsh,” says Robben in the video. “Tony is a son, brother, father, uncle, and friend to many and we all miss him dearly. Tony’s daughter is looking to have her dad come home for Christmas and cook her supper. That’s all she’s asking for.”

On the morning and afternoon of Aug. 23, 2019, Walsh is known to have driven to various locations including Millbrook, Truro, and Debert. It was reported that he was last seen getting into a truck in the Truro area. His vehicle, a beige 1999 Chrysler Sebring, was later found in a business parking lot in downtown Truro.

Walsh is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. He has several tattoos, including a diamond under his right eye. He was last seen wearing brown work pants (possibly Carhartt brand), a white t-shirt with black lettering, and brown work boots.

Robben’s full statement has been shared on the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Facebook page and Twitter feed. It can also be viewed online at rcmp-grc.ca/63443.

“We know that someone out there knows something about Tony’s disappearance and we want them to see this video,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of the Nova Scotia RCMP. “Please consider sharing the video to all your social media platforms so it reaches the people who have that crucial information.”

The RCMP’s Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit and Tony Walsh’s family are asking anyone with information to contact Colchester District RCMP at 902-893-6820. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. File #20191296351.