TRURO – The family of Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke has released a statement on the loss of their son, brother, and fiancé.

Pyke, 34, is one of five crew members of HMCS Fredericton’s CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that is missing and presumed deceased after a crash in the Ionian Sea on April 29. A sixth crew member has been confirmed to have died in the crash.

The statement, issued through the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces, says Pyke “passed away doing what he felt he was born to do – serve others.”

A patriotic Canadian, Pyke was a “proud” member of the Royal Canadian Navy, who fell in the line of duty for his nation, “a finality which deeply aligned with his ethos of honour, and helping others before self.”

The statement says Pyke was a community leader and loyal Bluenoser.

“His roots in his Nova Scotia neighbourhood ran deep, so deep, that Matthew, throughout his entire life, was pulled by his sense of duty which drove him to set his goals,” reads the statement.

Not only was he in the navy, but Pyke was a volunteer firefighter in Rawdon.

“Matthew was happiest when he knew he was contributing to something greater than himself.”

The family says Pyke led with his heart on his sleeve, and his “easy-going nature and happiness were his most infectious gifts.”

“He had a laugh which could light up any room, and a sharp sense of humour. He was continually on the lookout for his friends and family, and could make the best of most any situation.”

The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed the death of Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, and missing and presumed dead include Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, and Master Corporal Matthew Cousins.