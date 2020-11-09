ONSLOW – Jim Lorraine thought he was doing the right thing by informing the public one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Lorraine and his wife, Tricia, own RiverBreeze Farm, which operates a Fear Farm on weekends leading up to Halloween. On Nov. 3, Lorraine took to social media with news one of their employees from the Fear Farm had tested positive.

Almost a week later, Lorraine spoke publicly about the employee and how they fabricated the whole thing. The employee no longer works for the Lorraines, nor is welcome on the farm.

“The individual in question was never tested for COVID-19 in the first place,” said Lorraine, who wanted to share the chain of events and communications gone through over the past six days.

“Never, in my wildest dreams, did I think someone would make this sort of thing up.”

It was the afternoon of Nov. 3 when Lorraine’s employee emailed to say they tested positive for COVID-19. The employee said they were worried coworkers contracted it, and wanted the Lorraines to let their colleagues know.

“This communication lead us to assemble a quick family meeting to determine our best steps going forward,” he said.

They first called Public Health for guidance and were told not to panic or name names. Any staff working closely with the individual should be contacted.

While the employee had been wearing a mask and didn’t have much close contact with customers, Lorraine says they thought the possibility of transmission was very low.

However, “we felt it was incumbent upon us to alert the public based on, what if a customer did somehow come in contact, what if they were going to visit an elderly or compromised relative, they should be made aware of what we knew.”

At suppertime that same day, the Lorraines posted on Facebook the information they had.

The following day, Public Health reached out to the farmers, asking to get in touch with them. Lorraine says they passed along the individual’s name at Public Health’s request, thinking they didn’t disclose they were working at the farm.

Lorraine gave the individual’s contact information when Public Health requested it 20 minutes later.

Three hours after the initial contact by Public Health, the Lorraine family was told there was no risk of COVID-19 exposure at the farm. Public Health would continue to investigate.

The morning of Nov. 6, Lorraine had to confirm the employee’s phone number to Public Health, and early afternoon, they were given the all-clear by Public Health.

“There was never any risk of COVID exposure and the investigation into us was closed,” said Lorraine. “While this was obviously good news, how could this be?”

Two hours later, Lorraine says the employee informed the employers they had to be retested after Public Health lost their original test “from the walk-in clinic.”

That, says Lorraine, set the bells off.

“Public Health, in my opinion, would not lose all info in the file as suggested, and, to my knowledge, testing is not conducted at the walk-in clinic,” he said.

Suspicions arose, and Lorraine says he and his wife communicated those suspicions with Public Health. They asked for confirmation a staff member tested positive, however due to patient confidentiality, weren’t able to get that information.

“Fair enough,” said Lorraine.

When he asked if testing was done at a walk-in clinic, Public Health told him no.

The Lorraines continued to look into the matter and the employee claimed their second test came back negative.

Lorraine says “things became very bizarre” on the afternoon of Nov. 8 when talking to the employee over the phone.

He tried to confirm the first test was done at a walk-in clinic, contrary to what Lorraine was told by Public Health.

“Upon sharing this information, the response then became it was near the walk-in clinic. After two times asking for confirmation and what building the test was conducted in, I was told the individual walked into a grocery store, a stranger told them they looked unwell.”

Lorraine says the stranger offered to test the individual out on the sidewalk, and the test results would be returned “within the hour.”

He says he became agitated, as other employees were shamed at their other jobs, even though Public Health stated there was no COVID-19 exposure. He says some staff endured financial hardship by being asked to take time off work, customers and staff had high levels of anxiety, and his family had received threats.

The employee, says Lorraine, then changed their story by saying their test was done at a South Shore hospital and the results were lost.

“This, too, was untrue as they do not conduct tests at the facility the individual mentioned,” said Lorraine.

When asked if the employee wanted to change their story “to what actually happened,” they responded with a “nope.”

Later that day, Lorraine says he received a text from the employee that said someone told the individual at the grocery store they had signs of COVID-19, and that the individual needed to stay away from everyone, as well as contact everyone they may have been in contact with.

“I should have gotten tested before jumping to conclusions,” Lorraine read of the test. “I’m sorry for the issues I caused.”

Lorraine says by informing the public, he thought he was acting in an appropriate manner, based on information he was provided.

He apologized to his customers, as well as the employees.

“To our staff, I know many of you endured a lot of personal pain and I will never be able to communicate how sorry I am for that,” he said.

And to those who threatened the Lorraine family?

“I have a thick skin when it comes to doing what I think is right and can’t be kicked off course by people such as yourself. I want you to consider your actions,” he said.

In the midst of a global pandemic, Lorraine says sharing information is key to keeping people safe and number low.

“When you send out threats to people who may not have the same resolve I do, you intimidate them into remaining quiet. This only serves to undermine Public Health, public confidence, and public safety.”