TRURO – A day after families of the victims of the Portapique mass shooting three months ago marched to support the call for a public inquiry into the tragedy, the provincial and federal governments are hosting a press conference regarding a “joint independent review.”

Bill Blair, the federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada, and Nova Scotia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mark Furey will host a news conference at 1 p.m. on July 23.

The news conference will be live streamed at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast, facebook.com/nsgov, and youtube.com/nsgov.