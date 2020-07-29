TRURO – Two local women are hoping a newly-called public inquiry into the April 18-19 tragedy will include a feminist analysis.

Linda MacDonald and Jeanne Sarson, who are members of Nova Scotia Feminists Fighting Femicide and founders of Persons Against Non-State Torture, are still calling for the feminist analysis to be included in the inquiry, which was announced July 28 by the federal government. Five days prior, a joint federal-provincial independent review was announced instead.

Not many details have been announced in regards to the mandate or terms of reference to the inquiry, but both Truro women are hoping the feminist lens will be part of that mandate.

“Just talking about gender-based violence isn’t enough,” said MacDonald. “That’s not what a feminist analysis is.”

“When you look at gender-based violence, especially where you’re focusing on that one crime, it still keeps it on that crime. We can’t stop the misogynistic lava overflow into society that way,” said Sarson.

“We’re trying to put those red flags out there so we can learn how to stop misogyny.”

Over a 13-hour span, 22 victims and an unborn child lost their lives at the hand of a lone 51-year-old gunman. There were 16 crime scenes in total, some of which included burned out buildings. The tragedy began in Portapique, with the gunman making his way through to Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie, and Enfield.

With a background as a public health nurse, Sarson knows misogyny can start at a very young age. She says she and MacDonald support the families so strongly, they want to take this opportunity to transform intergenerational equality.

“You’re looking at the whole system,” she said, referring to gender, how men and women are treated differently, how violence affects women and girls differently than men and boys, and even how the health care treats men and women differently as examples of what would be included in a feminist analysis.

“To take a little bit of time with a feminist lens, it would have an impact on communities in Nova Scotia. We would be able to look at, address, and challenge misogyny,” she said.

Sarson used an example of misogyny being introduced at a young age, when a father abused his daughter. She normalized the violence she grew up with, so didn’t question the violence in her personal relationships when she was older.

A feminist analysis being included in the inquiry would mean not just exposing, but naming intersectionality of social issues leading to the mass shooting.

“You’re putting a piece of knowledge in the mandate, and that’s why a feminist analysis is so important,” said Sarson. Without a name for injustices, they become normalized.

“We won’t understand it if we don’t name it. If we don’t name it, we end up talking around and around in a circle. That’s what intersectionality is, it requires naming, such as misogyny or sexism, so it’s pointed and clear.”

A feminist lens, says MacDonald, would be rooted in misogyny and look at the connections between misogyny and the culture in which we live, leading to male violence against women. It would also look at the misogyny the police exhibit.

“They’re not seeing violence against women as a serious crime,” said MacDonald.

Sarson says misogyny can infiltrate the whole police structure and working environment.

“We know (the police) have been dismissive of lesser crimes, so a feminist analysis would look at the strangulation, the stalking…serial violence is what it is…and how it becomes normalized. If it becomes normalized, you’re not paying attention and those red flags disappear very quickly,” she said.

A feminist analysis would also include things like misogyny in the community, and people not listening to those who speak up about male violence against women, as well as the provincial culture of misogyny.

“With a feminist analysis, we would be able to look at the connection of male violence against women and femicide, because femicide is different than homicide,” MacDonald said. “Femicide can be prevented, the same as misogyny can be prevented and male violence against women can be prevented.”

She said if people were aware of the signs of misogyny, male violence against women, and femicide, events such as this could be prevented in the future. Having the education on the signs, she says, could have a ripple out affect – for example on children, youth, bystanders, police, community services employees, and more.

Education can start in the school system, says Sarson, and should also be included in the health care system, so when a female victim of violence goes to the hospital for treatment, the proper questions can be asked. Pre-natal education is also needed, to affect the value of health care pregnant women receive.

“We know pregnancy is a risk factor for violence against women to begin,” said Sarson, adding babies are often harmed or aborted.

“If the outcome of the inquiry includes a feminist lens, we can see where that education is or isn’t. It leads to a whole new picture – on how it impacts from children all the way down to an intimate relationship.”

Violence against women isn’t an issue only in Canada, but a global one, says Sarson. Women’s rights didn’t really start becoming human rights until around 1993, so she said it’s still a fairly new concept for many. A feminist analysis doesn’t just help women and girls, but men and boys as well, as it comes down to equality.

“Anything that points to someone being less than men or boys is inequality,” she said.

MacDonald says a feminist analysis would look at the intersectionality around the race, class, and gender of the shooter.

“White, male, and privileged, he was seen as untouchable by police and society, really,” said MacDonald. “We know obviously what would happen if this was a man of colour with reports of these guns and violence – bystanders would’ve reacted differently. But this perpetrator was thought of as a ‘nice guy’.

“Bystanders need to be educated, through webinars, classes, or courses they have enrolled in in community college or university. I think a number of these bystanders feel terrible about what happened.”

The women are requesting an additional commissioner be included in the inquiry, one with a feminist background, who can look at male violence against women in a holistic manner.

“This can be done in a caring way,” explained MacDonald. “It can be done in victim trauma-informed care, so victims can testify, and even children who were affected in the community can testify. By doing so, it’s helping them understand that if they learn young, they can learn this can be prevented.”

“We have the same goal as the families directly victimized,” added Sarson, noting the families want answers to prevent a similar event in the future. “In order to do that, there has to be more than this police-specific event so it doesn’t happen again.”

The word ‘feminist’, says Sarson, can often scare people, however by using the term, they’re talking about everyone’s rights.

“We are trying to prevent harm. We are on the same page. This is about caring for everyone in ways so this doesn’t pass on from family to family, individual to individual, community to community.”