TRURO – A Feminists Fighting Femicide group is seeking an inquiry into the Portapique mass killings that would include a feminist analysis of violence.

In a press release issued following the RCMP’s press conference April 24, in which they gave a detailed outline of the killer’s movements, Feminists Fighting Femicide said members are outraged “women and girls in this province continue to suffer such extreme violence at the hands of those closest to them in the one place where they should feel the most safety – in their own communities.”

The release, signed by Pam Rubin, Lucille Harper, Tara Reddick, Linda MacDonald, Jeanne Sarson, Bernadette MacDonald, and Johannah May Black, says most mass murders begin with violence in the home.

“It is often wives, partners, and children of men who kill who are their first victims. The sustained abuse and assaults they face are often the most obvious signs of the murderer’s future mass violence. These patterns of abuse and assaults begin days, months, and even years before the killings,” it reads.

During the April 24 press conference, the RCMP confirmed the mass killings, which ended with 22 dead, began with the shooter assaulting and confining his long-time female partner.

The RCMP said it was a “significant assault.”

The partner managed to escape and hide in the woods, and it was after her escape the killings began.

“He then went on to kill 22 innocent people -12 women and one female youth. This information is important. It tells us that hatred for women fueled this act of mass murder, much appeared pre-planned,” reads the Feminists Fighting Femicide press release.

“While not all of the victims in this mass shooting were women, all of the victims were victims of misogynist violence. We want to make it clear that misogyny – the hatred of women – affects all of us. This mass shooting, and many mass killings witnessed throughout Canada’s history are connected to white men’s privilege, showing us that this hatred brings severe harm to many. This hatred of women is ravaging our communities, our families, and our bodies. We want it to end.”

The group wants the violence to be recognized as femicide, and says, “We must further recognize that femicide disproportionately impacts Indigenous and Black women, and other marginalized and vulnerable groups. We must have the courage to name misogyny and femicide and speak out against it.”

The Feminists Fighting Femicide members are seeking clarity from the RCMP in regards to the femicide elements of the mass killings.

“We demand an inquiry with a feminist analysis of the violence. We demand an end to male violence against women and girls.”