Wrinkle-free, bright eyes, youthful glowing skin… sounds like a blast from the past, doesn’t it?

Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a fountain of youth (dammit), however did you know that the foods we eat and the products we put on our skin can help prevent, or even reverse, the signs of aging?

Something I’d like you to consider is what it is you’re putting on your skin, in your body, or in your environment, and how it all may be affecting your health. Your body needs the right nutrients to fight off damage, and your skin is no different. Nutrients help the cells replicate and have more energy, so the processed foods, stress, toxins, and low-nutrient diets will continue to accelerate aging (no matter how many expensive creams that you use).

Protecting yourself from harmful chemicals, getting enough sleep and relaxation, and partaking in regular exercise will help you maintain a healthy glow. But we know this much already, right? So, I’m sharing an additional 15 all-natural tips to recover and maintain your beautiful skin.

1. Drink plenty of water.

I know you’ve heard this before, but the truth is you really do have to drink more water if you want glowing, beautiful skin. Drinking more water can also help with digestive issues, even with a small amount of dehydration, your body functions in a less optimal way.

The moment you’re dehydrated, it will take a toll on your skin, causing it to look dull, dry, saggy, and loose. When you are dehydrated, your skin is dehydrated and that means tight pores that trap in dirt and dead skin cells. As you rehydrate, your pores naturally open up and release the dirt and dead skin cells. When you think of dewy skin, think of drinking more water.

And a quick tip: you’re dehydrated before you feel thirsty, so don’t let yourself get thirsty! Drink water throughout the day before the signs of thirst have a chance to creep in.

2. Eat foods with antioxidants.

Antioxidants are the best resources your body has to fight disease and aging by reducing damage and inflammation. Inflammation is a leading cause of wrinkle formation. Some of the best sources of antioxidants include:

Berries (ideally dark berries, like blueberries, blackberries, etc.)

Leafy greens, such as spinach, kale, collard greens, etc.

Nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, Brazil nuts, etc.

Seeds, such as chia seeds, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.

Purple grapes

Dark chocolate (70 per cent or higher of cocoa content)

Organic green tea

3. Eat an assortment of rainbow-coloured foods.

Free radicals form in our bodies and cause major damage to our cell structures, but the different nutrient-rich foods that we eat neutralize them. In order to fight off the different kinds of free radicals, you need to consume a wide variety of antioxidants. Think about what colour of foods you’ve missed throughout the day, and try to incorporate them into your next meal.

4. Eat organic foods.

Organic foods help to reduce or eliminate things like pesticides, herbicides, and other toxins that can build up in our bodies over time. By choosing organic foods, you can reduce the consumption of toxins that age you.

5. Limit your sun exposure.

A small amount of daily sun is a good thing. The sun produces vitamin D and is beneficial, but too much sun will damage your skin. Don’t forget to wear your sunglasses, and always use a zinc or titanium dioxide sunscreen (every day. Yes, even in the winter).

6. Use natural skincare products.

Many skincare products contain harsh chemicals, so when choosing moisturizers or makeup, I recommend researching the ingredients in them the best you can to confirm they’re safe and contain no harsh chemicals.

7. Use non-toxic cleaning products.

It is imperative to limit exposure to toxic chemicals because the skin absorbs them. You also breathe in all the chemicals when cleaning and being in the rooms of your house… it’s best to avoid them altogether and use natural alternatives instead.

8. Keep plants nearby.

Indoor pollution levels can be even higher than outdoor levels. A plant in your home or by your desk at work will act as an air filter, (and it looks pretty, too, and helps to lift our spirits).

9. Get enough vitamin C.

A diet rich in vitamin C leads to fewer wrinkles. Citrus fruits, for example oranges, lemons, and limes, are excellent sources. So are strawberries, cantaloupe, and vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy, Brussels sprouts, as well as green leafy vegetables, peppers, and tomatoes are all good sources.

10. Avoid sugar.

It leads to damaged collagen and elastin, which cause wrinkles. Limit your consumption of soft drinks, candies, cakes, cookies, fruit drinks, as well as processed products as they all have added sugars that not only provides empty calories but creates damage to our skin.

11. Eat healthy fats.

Incorporating foods such as avocados, olive oil, flax seeds, nuts, and fish into your diet is important for a well-balanced diet with sufficient healthy fats. And, the fatty acids are crucial for your skin to look youthful.

12. Cleanse your body.

A buildup of toxins in the body due to the air, water, and food causes damage to the body, as well as aging. There are lots of simple ways you can be cleansing your body, and having a glass of water with lemon first thing in the morning is one of them.

13. Engage in activities that relieve stress.

High levels of stress will compromise your skin, so you should consider trying yoga, Pilates, meditation, or other stress-relieving activities. Begin incorporating stress-reducing activities (which contain a variety of other health benefits, too) into your routine, and try to eliminate problematic people and activities from your life as well. Easier said than done, but it’s worth it.

14. Sleep.

Your skin rejuvenates and repairs itself mostly while you are asleep. Make sure that you not only sleep for around eight hours a night but that it is quality sleep as well.

15. Exercise.

It increases the circulation of oxygen and nutrients, and releases toxins through sweat, which leads to clearer, firmer skin. You want good circulation to ALL of your cells and exercise promotes this. Plus, when you exercise, you stimulate your lymphatic system and this is extremely important for detoxification. When your body is more effectively detoxifying this helps your skin glow because those toxins are escaping before congesting your liver. Better circulation better feeds your cells, too. This means that vitamins and minerals are more efficiently delivered precisely where they need to go.

Finally (as an added tip), remember to smile! Not only does smiling automatically make you feel happier, but it’s also the best exercise for your face. And, everyone looks more beautiful and youthful with a smile on their face!

Written by Lorraine Crowe

Licensed Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner

Natural Skincare Formulator

Owner of Rain Natural Skincare

