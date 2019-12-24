Too much clutter can have psychological effects on a person, but have no fear – there are people out there to help.

Ruth Mitchell and Connie Baird are bringing organization and decluttering to Colchester County, and parts of East Hants, through their new business venture – Find My Space.

“There are not many services similar to this within the Truro area,” said Mitchell. “Having an organized space is a good combination for your physical and your mental space.”

The two women have known one another, or known of one another, for years now. Both own their own businesses outside of Find My Space, but it was a visit at a pub in Newfoundland when the two decided to go into business together.

“We were just trying to find out what people in Truro needed,” said Baird. “So we came up with organization and decluttering.”

“And with that comes a clear heart and mind,” added Mitchell.

Mitchell is a registered counselling therapist, while Baird is a party and event planner. The two felt their different skill sets could complement one another within this new venture.

When it comes to Find My Space, Baird and Mitchell can take on a variety of needs for clients. It could be helping an estate after the passing of a loved one, or it could be a business with inventory taking up too much space.

It could even be someone in their own home needing help to downsize or organize.

Mitchell said one client watched everything the duo did, often telling memories of particular items.

“They enjoyed being able to take part, while we did the work,” she said. “We took the time to hear her story, and I think that meant something too.”

Along with helping organize or declutter, Baird said they have even helped with staging of a home to put on the real estate market, and those who needed help sorting through items inherited by family.

“A lot of times, people are at a loss of what to do with their inheritance,” said Mitchell. “They are caught in between – there are memories, but what do you do with the stuff? People are caught with the sentimental side of things. We are able to offer them suggestions and options.”

“Often people will find it easier when someone is there without an attachment to an item,” Baird added.

Through the year-and-a-half Find My Space has been in business, both Baird and Mitchell learn a little bit more with every job they take.

They have made connections with realtors, caregivers, auctioneers, antique dealers, and even recycling businesses. They’ve also dropped off donations for clients.

Through Find My Space, a client also has the option for follow-up with Mitchell and Baird.

“Sometimes it’s just us getting them started,” said Baird. “Having one room done often gets a person going, and they can continue on with others.”

The women consider professionalism and confidentiality to be their core values and are non-judgmental when it comes to a client’s space.

For those interested in the services of Find My Space, Mitchell and Baird can be reached by phone at 902-986-0989, visiting www.findmyspace.ca, by emailing info@findmyspace.ca, or through their page on Facebook. Gift cards are available for Christmas.