VIDEO of the fire on September 13 2020 on Prince Street. Photos from this downtown loss are below on Truro & Colchester Code 1 Coverage in a separate album below. Thanks to all the mutual aid Departments who assisted Truro Fire Service. Thank you Hilden Fire Brigade, Bible Hill Fire, Cobequid, and Salmon River Fire Brigade as well as @Brookfield Fire & Emergency Services for coverage.

TRURO – A late night fire in downtown Truro has destroyed a number of businesses on the corner of Prince and Pleasant streets.

Firefighters from Truro, Bible Hill, Hilden, Cobequid, Brookfield (on standby), and Salmon River (on standby) responded to the fire just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 13 to the building that housed three businesses on the main level – NovelTea Bookstore Cafe, King Koin Laundry and Tanning, and T&V Electronics. The basement housed Truro Kung Fu Kenpo School, a martial arts school for people of all ages.

Firefighters from Truro and a number of neighbouring departments battled a blaze at a building on the corner of Prince and Pleasant streets Sept. 13 and 14. Truro & Colchester Code 1 Coverage photo

Photos and video posted on social media from the fire, including those from Truro & Colchester Code 1 Coverage, show most of the building engulfed in flames while firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Residents in second story apartments above commercial businesses across Prince Street were evacuated due to concerns with heavy smoke. At least three of those were receiving emergency lodging assistance from the Canadian Red Cross.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.