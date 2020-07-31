FIVE ISLANDS – A 50-year-old man from Five Islands is facing charges of child pornography, as well as charges relating to an historic sexual assault on a child.

Myles Lewis was arrested at his home without incident and has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

The RCMP’s ICE Unit searched Lewis’ home on July 30, with assistance from the RCMP’s Digital Forensic Services Unit, Cumberland County Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and Cumberland District RCMP.

According to a press release issued by the Nova Scotia RCMP, police received information from the National Child Exploitation and Crime Centre on June 8.

Lewis was also charged in relation to an historic sexual assault on a child. That investigation had been ongoing since reported to police in 2019. Lewis was brought before the courts on all charges and has been remanded until Aug. 4.

In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

Citizens are encouraged to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to local police or by using Canada’s National tip line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.