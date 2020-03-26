TRURO – Of the five new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed in Nova Scotia and announced March 25, one can’t be linked to travel or an earlier case.

The province is continuing to investigate the source of the exposure in the case, and whether any others may have been exposed.

“At this point, Public Health cannot confirm that this case is linked to community spread,” reads the province’s press release.

“That is why it is imperative that anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia to self-isolate for 14 days and for everyone to adhere to the five-person social gathering limit.”

The 73 individuals affected, two individuals are in hospital. Two have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

To date, Nova Scotia has 3,201 negative test results and 73 confirmed cases.

If you have travelled outside of Nova Scotia or been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever or new cough you should complete the online questionnaire before calling 811. The online questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.