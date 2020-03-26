TRURO – What used to be filled with chairs for clients has been transformed into one big serving station.

That’s how the Colchester Food Bank is operating these days, as the province continues to operate under a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

“As bad as this is, it’s bringing everybody back together,” said Darlene DeAdder, less than an hour before the food bank on Prince Street would begin serving its clients. “Our goal is still to get food to the people that need it. Everyone is supporting us so well.”

For weeks now, the food bank has been operating on a skeleton crew, and only opening when it’s time to serve its clients.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank was open five days a week, and served its clients Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The serving times have remained the same – 1-4 p.m. on each of those days – however the food bank remains closed.

Vera Faye, the vice-chairwoman of the Colchester Community Support Society that operates the food bank, said a number of changes have been made while under the pandemic. On the three days clients are served, a volunteer is working reception, answering phone calls and accepted donations that are left.

The numbers, which clients took upon arrival in order to be served, have been removed. Signs are posted outside asking clients to keep six feet apart while waiting, or to stay away from the building while someone is being served. Those being served are done so at a distance, and Plexiglas has also been installed in the doorway. Disinfecting wipes are available to wipe down a shopping cart that clients can use to take their food outside.

Three people are in the room to serve clients – one entering client info into their database, and two to gather food. All three serving wear gloves, and have their mouths and noses covered when a client is at the door.

All three continue to practice social distancing, keeping apart by at least two metres, or six feet.

“People have been very good waiting outside,” said Faye. “It’s been beautiful…everything’s been working beautifully. We can’t say enough about our skeleton crew, or our clients.”

Prior to the pandemic, clients were served at a counter inside the building. Now, food is bagged prior to each serving day – for single clients, a client couple, or family.

Donations continue to come in to the food bank – a local youth group bagged up about 60 treat bags for March Break, and a number of schools have donated milk.

“As businesses have been closing, they’ve been calling us to see what they can do for us,” said Laurie McClellan, a volunteer.

“It’s very gratifying,” said Faye. “We do still have to buy a few things – we did before this as well.”

DeAdder said a number of their own volunteers are at high-risk when it comes to their health, so many of them, as well as board members, are doing what they can from their homes.

“We’ve always worked as a team here. It’s all of our ideas and safety. Our board members and volunteers that can’t come in, they’re keeping in touch with us,” said DeAdder.

Some of those board members who are able to, are doing additional cleaning during the days the food bank is closed, to go along with the multiple times the surfaces are cleaned on days the food bank is serving clients.

When it comes to donations, many are leaving their food donations at the front and back doors, and knocking to let whoever is in the building know it’s there. Donations are wiped down when they come in, before being bagged up for clients. Some donors passing their contributions through the mail slot on the front door, and others are opting to mail them in.

“We really can’t say enough about everybody,” said Faye.

But while things are running smoothly to serve their close to 800 households monthly, it’s the concern for the future that is weighing on the volunteers, staff, and board members.

“The demand might be more than the supply down the road,” said DeAdder. “We will go for as long as we can. There are a lot of people doing a lot of essential things, and we are doing the same as them.”

While the supply chain is there, Fays is concerned the supply may be “iffy” further down the line as the pandemic continues. She said a recent government announcement of $1 million to help Feed Nova Scotia purchase food and hire staff would trickle down to the local food banks, including Colchester’s. A load of fresh produce was even delivered to the local food bank on March 25.

“We want people to know that we are here for everyone. It’s not just people on social assistance. If people need food, they can come get food.” said DeAdder.