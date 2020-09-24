TRURO – A number of local organizations have received funds to help clients facing food insecurity.

The funding was part of a $100-million announcement in April of the federal government’s Emergency Fund. Cumberland Colchester MP Lenore Zann announced the local recipients on Sept. 21. A total of $123,654 is being distributed between 13 different organizations in the federal riding. Recipients include food banks and other food organizations facing increased demand of services and added pressure from shortages in donations and volunteers.

In Colchester County, recipients include: