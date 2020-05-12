It’s been a trying few weeks here in our precious little province of Nova Scotia.

It’s been so overwhelming that I feel I can’t even express myself with words; I am at a loss for what to say to bring comfort except that we’re strong, even stronger together and that we will heal.

When I get that helpless, backed-into-a-corner feeling, I bake and cook for a distraction and to help myself relax. I will be honest though, there were a few days I completely lost the desire to do any of that, and that’s okay. It eventually came back, and when it did, I went into baking for comfort mode.

Everyone around me was getting cake, cookies, bagels, and lots of good treats. I even did up “comfort cookie” packages and left them in my neighbours’ mailboxes. It was my little way of attempting to make them and myself feel maybe just a little bit better.

As I have written before, another way for me to find comfort is to read cookbooks. I was looking through my mom’s and grandmother’s cookbooks and found this warm and inviting French breakfast puff recipe in my mom’s book that just felt like a hug on a plate. Since that is another thing we are dealing with, not able to hug people, this was extra special.

Make these and share with those you want to hug and comfort.

Stay safe, enjoy and remember to love a little bit extra during these hard times.

French Breakfast Puffs

½ c sugar

½ c shortening

1 egg

1-1/2 c flour

1-1/2 tsp baking powder

½- 1 tsp nutmeg (according to your taste)

½ c milk

Cream together the first three ingredients. Mix together flour, baking powder and nutmeg and add to creamed mixture alternating with the milk until combined. Don’t over mix. With pan spray, grease a mini muffin tin and evenly distribute the batter (I used a small ice cream scoop).

Bake at 350º for 20-25 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.

While still hot, dip in melted butter and then cinnamon sugar (1/2 c sugar & 1 tsp cinnamon). Enjoy!

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Team lead at Nourish Eatery & Catering – Rath Eastlink Community Centre

Instagram – @foodstiles

