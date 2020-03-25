I am not the type to make the same dish over and over.

I have my usual favourites but I am easily influenced to stray away from them. I am always looking for inspiration and wanting to try something new. I could see something on TV, see an online post of what my friend is having for dinner, or watching a waiter walk by with someone’s meal and think, ‘wow, that looks good’, what can I do to put my twist on it.

Recently I was perusing the abundance of photos from friend’s trips down south on social media and it got me inspired. It just had me wanting something tropical, something with maybe mango, lime, and coconut perhaps. It’s not a stretch for me to use these ingredients but my craving said it had to happen soon so off to the fridge I went. After mulling over what was in there I came up with this tasty dish that I know you will enjoy. Feel free to be inspired by it and put your own twist on it.

Coconut Lime Rice

Cook four servings of basmati rice according to package directions. Once cooked, add one cup of coconut milk and the zest and juice of half a lime. Stir together and let sit for about five minutes to let flavours meld. Garnish with cilantro.

Sweet and Spicy Mango Shrimp

In a blender, add one ripe mango peeled and cubed, 1 tbsp of tamarind (use chopped dates if you don’t have tamarind), 2 tbsp of hot red pepper jelly, ¼ tsp crushed pepper flakes, the juice of one large orange, and juice of half a lime. Blend until it is a thick marinade. If it is too thick add a bit of water. If your mango is too tart add a little honey.

In a large baggy, add about one-and-a-half to two pounds of raw shrimp that have been shelled and deveined, add the marinade, and refrigerate for at least an hour. Put the shrimp on skewers that have been soaking for at least a half hour to prevent catching fire when cooking. On a parchment lined baking sheet and on the top rack of the oven, broil the shrimp for three minutes each side or until they are pink in colour. You can also grill on the barbecue.

Enjoy with your coconut lime rice.

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Team lead at Nourish Eatery & Catering – Rath Eastlink Community Centre

Instagram – @foodstiles