I am sitting here in the sunshine enjoying a cup of green tea with lemon and honey, trying to decide what recipe to share with you.

I feel like we have a wee bit of summer left but fall is creeping in with cool nights and changing colours so I am torn between a summery or warm and hearty recipe. I settle on a versatile recipe that I shared on social media mid-summer that can be altered to any season, and while I am searching for it on Instagram, I chuckle, because it’s a fun word to say.

Clafoutis…(CLAH-FOO-TEE).

It sounds elegant yet silly. It’s like Saturday morning pancakes meet English high tea. It’s a French baked dessert made with any kind of fruit but traditionally black cherries. I am not always traditional and have a tonne of respect for adaptable food so this recipe is for strawberry rhubarb clafoutis because that was what was in season when I made it. I have made it with cherries, plums, peaches, raspberries, and so on, but I think for the fall I will try one with pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice and maybe drizzled with a bit of caramel.

Whatever you choose, have fun with it and get creative. You will definitely appreciate how simple it is to make yet your results will be marvelous and elegant.

Directions

Spray and coat with sugar a 9-10” round baking dish (I used my grandmother’s dish so it was extra special).

Slice about 1 1/2 cups of strawberries and toss with 1 tbsp each of sugar and cornstarch, and line the bottom of the dish with them. I dropped dollops of fresh stewed rhubarb all around, about 3/4 cup, but you can use fresh rhubarb, just toss with the sugar and cornstarch as well.

In a blender, blend until smooth:

2 eggs

3/4 c milk

1/2 c flour

1/4 c sugar

2 tsp vanilla

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp each nutmeg and baking powder

2 tbsp melted butter.

Pour batter over the fruit and bake at 350º for approximately 40 minutes until set.

Dust with confectioner’s sugar when cool and enjoy!

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Team lead at Nourish Eatery & Catering – Rath Eastlink Community Centre

Instagram – @foodstiles