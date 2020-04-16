It’s very uncertain times right now.

We are being bombarded with information and recommendations and trying to navigate through this unprecedented moment in what I hope is our history sooner than later. I am not going to go on and on about it as we are all feeling the overwhelming effect of it, so, to the contrary, I will try to distract you.

I have been elated by the social media posts of all the cooking and baking everyone has been doing. I have even joined a few cooking Facebook groups and have shared and received inspiration for numerous dishes.

Here is my isolation inspiration story. With our new shopping practices lately, it’s almost a given we are going to run out of something we enjoy. My husband loves bagels, he has one every morning with his yogurt and berries. Well, wouldn’t you know it, he was down to his last one and there were no plans to get more in the near future so off I went to the cookbooks.

I have made bagels before but it’s not a steady item on my “to bake” list because they are so readily available in bakeries and a lot of times after working all day I just feel like I don’t have the time or energy. No more excuses now.

Not going to lie, I am really enjoying having the time to peruse cookbooks, experiment with recipes, come up with new recipes, and sharing them with you. I hope with all this slowing down you get to do the same if you are a lover of cooking and baking and if you aren’t, maybe I can convert you or at least be a source of inspiration.

I am going to share with you a recipe from the Joy of Cooking cookbook. I can’t take credit for this recipe, just the flavour additions. Have fun with it and make it your own by adding your favourite flavours. I can tell you for sure these turned out delicious, so much that my husband said I should open a bagel shop. For now I will just stick to making them for us, friends and family. Enjoy!

Combine in a large bowl or heavy duty mixer and let stand until the yeast dissolves, about five minutes:

1 cup plus 2 tbsps of warm water (105º-115º)

1 pkg of active dry yeast (2-1/4 tsp)

2 1/2 tsp sugar

Stir in:

1 tbsp melted vegetable shortening

1 1/2 tsp malt syrup or sugar

1 3/4 tsp salt

1 cup bread flour (I used all purpose and it turned out great)

Gradually stir in:

3 to 3 1/2 cups of flour

Knead for about 10 minutes by hand or with the dough hook on the mixer on medium speed until the dough is smooth and elastic. Let rest, covered, 15 to 20 minutes. Punch the dough down and divide in to eight equal pieces. Roll each piece into a rope and 10” long, tapering the ends. Wet the ends to helps seal and form into rings, stretching the top end over and around the bottom end pinching them together underneath. Let rise, covered, on a floured board for about 15 minutes until puffy.

Preheat oven to 425º.

Bring to a boil in a large pot:

4 quarts of water

1 tbsp of malt syrup or sugar

½ tsp salt

Drop the rings four at a time in to the boiling water. As they surface, turn them over and boil another 45 seconds. Place on an ungreased baking sheet coated with cornmeal. Sprinkle with the toppings of your choice and bake 20-25 minutes, turning after 15 minutes, until golden brown and crisp.

Here’s a little note on what I did for flavours:

At the stage where it was time to divide them into eight pieces, I took half of the dough and added 1 tbsp of garlic powder and continued to mix in with the mixer. To those bagels I made “everything” bagels by topping with onion flakes, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds before baking. The other half of the dough, I mixed in ¼ cup of finely diced sundried tomatoes and 2 tbsp of minced fresh oregano. I topped these ones with pizza seasoning and fresh grated parmesan.

