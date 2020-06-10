It wouldn’t be the beginning of the lazy hazy days of summer if I didn’t share a rhubarb recipe with you.

I looked back on my archived articles and found quite a few rhubarb recipes I dished out to you, from stuffed French toast to cocktails. It’s a favourite in our house and I am always finding ways to use it.

I do have a love/hate relationship with it though as a few years ago on my way to the rhubarb patch I fell in a hole and rolled my ankle, and to this day it is still swollen. Anyways, I keep going back so I think I love it more. I am also drawn to the fact that is takes very little care and produces so much greatness, you pretty much just throw some organic matter it’s way and leave it alone.

I have also learned over the years that it produces much more when you twist and pull it when harvesting versus cutting it.

Just a few fun facts but back to the recipe. We use a lot of barbecue sauces in our house, especially this time of year and I have an extensive repertoire of barbecue sauce recipes that contain fruit. I just love how fruit lends sweetness and can really affect the flavour. I use blueberries, peaches, apples, cherries, etc., so why not rhubarb?

It has an unmistakable tangy flavour punch you will definitely enjoy. I like it particularly with chicken, pork, and fish, but it’s really good on anything really, even meatballs. I have also made this with bourbon, so it you like your sauce with a little kick, give it a try.

BBQ Rhubarb Chicken

Take two chicken breasts, flatten them a bit with a meat tenderizer mallet, they cook more evenly this way. Put them in a bag with the zest and juice of one lime, 2 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper, 1 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp any hot sauce, and a splash of water. Let sit for a couple of hours or overnight in the fridge.

To make the barbecue sauce, in a sauce pan put 1 cup of chopped rhubarb and ¼ cup water, let stew for a few minutes on medium heat until it breaks apart. Add ¼ cup honey, ¼ cup ketchup, 1 small shallot, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1 tbsp vinegar, 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce, and ½ tsp liquid smoke and ¼ tsp chili flakes. Cook for about 3-4 minutes then purée with a hand blender until smooth.

Start barbecuing your chicken on medium heat and about half way through start basting with the sauce on both sides, leaving some for garnish. Let chicken rest for a few minutes, slice and top with saved sauce and chopped fresh parsley. Enjoy!

Nutrition facts: rhubarb is high in vitamin K, fibre, and has a good amount of vitamin C.

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Team lead at Nourish Eatery & Catering – Rath Eastlink Community Centre

If you want to see what I am up to in my food journeys follow me on Instagram – @foodstiles