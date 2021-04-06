Spring has sprung.

Can we safely say that here in the Maritimes? One day it is beautiful and sunny and the next is snow. I’ll take the nice days as they come, though, and look forward to the more consistent warm weather.

It has me thinking about rejuvenation and renewal, and when it comes to cooking it has me digging out old recipes and making them new with various twists or trying a recipe I haven’t attempted in years. I like to find ones that test my technique and make me come out of my comfort zone. I am okay with completely failing, but at least I tried and learned from it so the next attempt will be successful.

I was watching a cooking show that inspired me to make a rolled cake. I have made them in the past; it was hit or miss, so I thought I would give it another go. I took tips I learned from the show and just by reading about them in various cookbooks, and I have to say it was pretty successful.

Most of the ones I read about were jelly rolls but I wanted to take it to another level. I had a freezer full of our home-grown blueberries so I came up with this recipe for a lemon blueberry cheesecake roll.

Warning, you can’t stop eating it! Just ask my husband.

This is what you will need:

Cake:

4 large eggs

2/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup warm water

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup sifted flour

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp lemon zest

1/4 tsp almond extract

Powdered sugar (used for dusting the cake/towel)



Filling:

2 cups whipping cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

8 ounces cream cheese

2 tbsp instant lemon pudding

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries (thaw if frozen)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350F and line a 10”x15” jelly roll pan with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Take one of the eggs and separate, beat the white until a stiff peak forms, set aside. In the same mixing bowl beat the three remaining eggs plus the one yolk for about 4-5 minutes until pale in colour. Gradually add the sugar then add the lemon zest, almond extract and vanilla. Beat for another 2-3 minutes. In separate bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt. Slowly add to the wet ingredients. Fold in the beaten egg white. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 9-11 minutes until golden but not overcooked. It will bounce back when touched. When it is hot out of the oven loosen the edges with a knife and dust with powdered sugar then lay a clean dish towel on top. Take another baking pan or platter the same size and lay on top, invert and remove the parchment paper. Slowly roll up the cake into the towel and refrigerate to cool. Whip the heavy cream and powdered sugar reserving a quarter for decorating. In the same bowl, cream the cream cheese, instant pudding, sugar, lemon zest and juice. Gently fold in the remaining whipped cream and then the berries. When the cake is cooled, gently unroll and spread with filling. Tightly roll the cake back up and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving. Garnish with a dusting of powdered sugar, lemon zest, extra whipped cream and berries.

Enjoy!

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Instagram – @foodstiles