Do you know what I like when it comes to cooking? Simplicity and versatility.

There’s nothing better than taking fresh, simple ingredients and pairing them with spices to conjure up a beautifully tasty dish. From time to time, I enjoy challenging myself and experimenting with difficult techniques to keep my culinary skills sharp but let’s face it, we are all usually busy and really appreciate what has ease of preparation and execution and is still delicious.

When I scan my repertoire of recipes in my head for something simple, I have a few go-to dishes but one always stands out, probably because it is fun to say: Shakshuka (shack-shoo-kah). It may sound difficult and intimidating but it is terribly easy. It can be made so many ways, so it is a good “clean the fridge out” kind of dish.

It is a North African/Mediterranean dish that got its popularity due to its versatility, and simple flavourful ingredients. You see it more and more in restaurants as it gains notability. It is delicious as a meatless dish and pairs well with most any protein. Add your favourite things and enjoy. I have seen it made with chickpeas, chicken, squash, zucchini, ground lamb etc. Here is how I made mine.

Ingredients

½-1 lb sliced chorizo sausage

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion diced

2 bell peppers of your choice sliced

4 cloves minced garlic

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp chili powder

3 tbsp harissa

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 28 ounce can of diced tomatoes

1 cup chopped spinach

½ cup feta cheese

4-6 eggs

Chopped fresh parsley and cilantro

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large cast iron or heavy sauté pan. Add the chorizo sausage and cook for 2-3 minutes on medium heat. Add the onion and peppers and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the spices and let the flavours meld for a few minutes, being careful not to burn them, keep heat med/low. Add the tomato paste and harissa. (Harrisa can be found at any grocery store, it is a Tunisian red pepper paste.) Add canned tomatoes and spinach and cook down for 8-10 minutes on simmer to build flavour.

With the temperature still on simmer, make a few dents with a ladle and drop cracked eggs into them. Put a cover over the pan and cook for 8-10 minutes depending how you like your yolks. Remove from stove and sprinkle with feta cheese and fresh chopped herbs.

I served mine over roasted potatoes, but you can serve with rice or, as it’s traditional, naan bread. Enjoy!

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Instagram – @foodstiles