I am really enjoying this nice weather lately.

Going for walks, tending the garden, outdoor entertaining, and enjoying the beach and pool are just some things this weather affords us. I completely take advantage of being able to cook and entertain outside. The majority of our meals are barbecued or just light low prep/cook meals. I am actually not going to write too much this time around, it’s going to be short and sweet…and savoury, as I want to have room for more recipes.

Here are some tried and true salads that are easy and always a hit. Enjoy!

Curry Sweet Potato Salad

Prepare one extra-large (2-3 cups cooked) sweet potato the way you like it. For this one I boiled with skin on until fork tender because I wanted it to be a little creamy. You can cube and roast, too, for a crispier texture. Toss the cooled and cubed potato with 1/2 diced medium-sized red onion, 1/2 cup each diced cucumber, tomato, and red pepper, juice of half a lime, 3 tbsps of olive oil, 1/2 tsp chili flakes, 2 tsp garam masala (curry), 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1 tbsp each chopped fresh mint, parsley and cilantro, salt and pepper to season.

Top with plain yogurt and fresh chopped herbs.

Southwest Pasta Salad

To a large bowl, add 4 cups of cooked pasta of your choice. Add 1 cup of canned and rinsed black beans, 2 charred cobs worth of corn kernels, 1 chopped sweet pepper, 1/4 cup roasted red pepper, 1 rib of celery, and 1/2 red onion.

For the dressing mix together 3/4 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup mayo, juice and zest of 1 lime, salt and pepper, 1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp garlic powder, 2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce chopped, plus 2 tsp of adobo sauce.

Mix thoroughly and chill for at least a couple of hours.

To make it a main course, just add cubed chicken or sliced beef. Garnish with cilantro.

Mediterranean Salad

Toss all together in a bowl, 1 cup each chopped cucumber and tomato, 1/2 cup red pepper, 2 cloves of minced garlic, 1/2 cup diced feta cheese, 1 chopped green onion, 1 tbsp each chopped fresh basil, mint and parsley, squeeze of lemon juice, drizzle of olive oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper. I sometimes add black olives and capers. Delicious served with pita chips.

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Team lead at Nourish Eatery & Catering – Rath Eastlink Community Centre