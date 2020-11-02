We’ve had some lovely fall days lately with cool crisp temperatures and sunshine.

I always like to get out for a walk, enjoy the fresh air and fall colours, and really appreciate nature in our neck of the woods. Seeing as we are discouraged to travel too far these days, it’s nice to get away for a stay-cation, travel around a bit, and see what our beautiful province has lots to offer. There is no shortage of nice places to eat, shop, have fun, and relax.

We always take an annual trip to the Annapolis Valley this time of year and, as always, it did not disappoint. We went apple picking, pumpkin picking, tried local coffees and ciders, went to a haunted house, enjoyed local parks and scenery, and, of course, checked out the local food scene. Everywhere you go there is a farmers’ market and I took full advantage of the seasonal produce and local wares.

I have made so many apple recipes I have lost track. I have a tasty recipe that I made up and interjected an apple in it because I had so many I needed to use up. I have been using them wherever I can and really they only make it tastier.

I know everyone appreciates a nice cool crisp salad especially with apples, but I created a warm and hearty salad with apples that will keep you toasty on these cooler days.

Warm Brussels sprout & apple salad with bacon vinaigrette

In a skillet, brown six strips of chopped bacon, remove all but 2 tbsp of the bacon fat.

On medium heat, add one sliced shallot, 4 tbsp of apple cider vinegar, 2 tbsp honey (or maple syrup), 1/4 cup apple juice, 1 tbsp whole grain Dijon mustard, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Stir together and then add about 3 cups of shredded Brussels sprouts, 1 shredded apple with the skin on, 1/2 tsp fresh thyme, 1/4 tsp chili flakes, and 1 tbsp fresh parsley.

Cook for a few minutes until the sprouts are wilted then top with toasted pine nuts and dried cranberries.

Have fun with it and change out ingredients, would be nice with toasted pecans and blue cheese. Enjoy!

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Team lead at Nourish Eatery & Catering – Rath Eastlink Community Centre

Instagram – @foodstiles