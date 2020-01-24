Before January has even come to an end, most people have given up on their annual commitment to themselves.

According to a World Report, 80 per cent of New Year’s resolutions fail before February. Have you ditched yours yet?

Sticking to resolutions is hard and we all know there’s a lot of talk and pressure in January about getting fitter and being healthier. When we set big goals that we can’t achieve, we get hard on ourselves and are disappointed, and so then often give up.

So instead… let’s keep them this year!

So many people commit to huge New Year’s resolutions that are nearly impossible to achieve. Then, they end up not reaching their goals. One suggestion I have for you is to make your New Year’s resolution ACHIEVABLE this year.

When you do achieve your goals, you will be so much healthier.

Here are four resolutions that are totally achievable:

1. Hydrate with more water

Did you notice when you drink more water you feel better? Water helps your body to run better and will even help you to lose weight. Water will help give your skin a beautiful, youthful glow too. Make sure you don’t just chug it all at once. Grab a water bottle and keep it with you throughout the day. This will make it that much easier to achieve your goal, and it will be so beneficial for your entire body.

2. Crowd out unhealthy foods

Unhealthy foods that are filled with sugar and toxins do our bodies no good. Instead of just eating because you have a sweet tooth craving or because something looks delicious, eat because you want to nourish your body. If you eat foods that will give you energy and help you to feel better, you’ll be on track for a healthier New Year. So, start 2020 by eating whole foods that nourish and benefit your body.

Try sourcing free-range organic eggs, organic or locally grown fruits and vegetables, grass fed beef, free range poultry, deep sea water fish, cold-pressed unrefined oils, butter, unrefined sea salt and whole grains, beans, legumes, raw nuts, and seeds. Eating a wide variety of foods that are local and in season will help to ensure the body is receiving all the nutrients it needs.

Shopping more at your farmers’ markets for locally grown fruits, vegetables, and meats from local farmers, and getting fresh whole grain breads from the amazing bakers can definitely help to eliminate processed foods from your diet.

3. Move more

Most people think of a New Year’s resolution as heading to the gym every morning. Although this is a great goal, it can sometimes be unachievable with your schedule. You do not need to head to the gym to move more. In fact, if you sit all day it’s a very good idea to go for a walk on your lunch break, or stand up and move in between breaks. Make moving fun and something you enjoy, you will feel so much better.

4. Let go of negative thinking

Every person has thoughts that creep into their head. Sometimes we can become more judgmental and critical of others in our head, or even put ourselves down. Make it a goal of yours to stop the negative thinking. This will help you to be an overall happier person and will even help you to become healthier.

When you are thinking of your goals for 2020, I recommend that you start with an achievable goal that will really help you become a happier and healthier you.

I hope these four suggestions help.

Written by Lorraine Crowe

Licensed Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner

Natural Skincare Formulator

Owner of Rain Natural Skincare

