TRURO – With no new cases of COVID-19 announced on Aug. 18, four active cases remain in the province.

All four are related to travel, whether directly or indirectly, and all four cases are in the Northern Zone of the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 300 Nova Scotia tests on Aug. 17 and is operating 24-hours.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 68,901 negative test results, 1,075 positive COVID-19 cases, and 64 deaths. There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.