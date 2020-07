TRURO – No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the province on July 8.

There have been five new cases since June 29, with only four cases remaining active. On July 8, 398 tests were completed.

To date, Nova Scotia has seen 56,227 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, and 999 cases have been resolved. One person is currently in hospital, however their COVID-19 infection is considered resolved.