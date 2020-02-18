TRURO – Imagine having all your final affairs prearranged.

Just think, no confusion, conflict, or unforeseen costs for your loved ones. Learn how to protect your executor and your estate.

These will all be topics of A Life Well Planned seminar, scheduled for Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m., at the Truro Lions Club.

Other topics include protecting oneself against identity fraud and theft, as well as the 49 decisions to be made within 48 hours of the passing of a loved one. Do you know how to prearrange final affairs to save money and provide clarity? This will also be discussed.

The seminar is free to attend. Refreshments will be served and door prizes available to be won. For more information or to register, call 902-789-5858.



