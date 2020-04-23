HALIFAX – Gina Goulet never stopped dancing and learning.

In fact, it was through salsa dance lessons that Karen Bateman met Gina five years ago.

“We hit it off immediately,” said Karen. “She was that kind of person; she was so friendly and welcoming, and we shared a lot in common.”

Gina, 54 and of Shubenacadie, was one of 22 people who lost their lives during a mass killing in the province on April 18 and 19.

“Gina was vibrant, caring, loving, passionate, thoughtful, fiercely independent, strong, and not afraid to say how she felt,” said Karen, adding she was also empathetic, sensitive, generous, and an animal lover.

She was also very proud of her daughter, Amelia, after having raised her on her own.

“She threw herself into anything she was passionate about. She always wanted to learn more. She began learning the Spanish language, she went to Cuba as often as she could and made friends there.”

Karen said Gina loved Cuba and visited whenever she could, including spending time there earlier this year with Amelia.

“I know she was thrilled to have been able to spend time in the home of her heart with the person she loved the most,” said Karen.

Gina was always up to tackle any sort of task on her own, and very seldom thought to ask for help, “but would help anyone that needed her assistance,” says Karen.

Everywhere Gina went, she made friends.

“She drew people to her with her outgoing personality. Gina made everyone feel welcome through her kindness and friendliness. Any insecurities or fears she had, she hid well except to those that she confided in.”

Gina Goulet, left, and Karen Bateman on the beach. Photo courtesy of Karen Bateman

For those who didn’t know Gina, Karen wants them to know what a beautiful soul her friend was. She battled cancer twice, and told Karen after the first battle she was “going to do what made her happy in life no matter what obstacles she had to overcome.”

Gina, says Karen, realized how fragile life is.

“We never know when we might not have the opportunity to enjoy the things we love or have the chance to do them again,” said Karen.

“She fished to her heart’s content; she danced; she really celebrated life.”

Karen says she’s grateful to have been Gina’s friend for the past five years, although it seemed longer than it was.

“Gina was a fabulous person. She will remain in my heart forever.”