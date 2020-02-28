There’s a lot of talk about “going green” and choosing to be more mindful of the decisions we make on a daily basis.

Grocery stores are getting rid of plastic bags, and businesses are cutting back on straw usage, just to name a few recent changes. We are all interested in ways we can have a more sustainable way of living that makes less of an impact on our environment.

I think one of the best ways we can approach this is to consider what we do on a daily and weekly basis, those repetitive things that we do, and will always do, such as grocery shopping. There are several changes we can make to our grocery shopping routine to make an impact over time, and I’d love to share with you some of my favorite ways to do just that.

MAKE A LIST – Going grocery shopping with a list will save a lot of extra waste in the long run. When you enter the supermarket without a game plan, a lot of additional items will certainly end up in your shopping cart. This common mistake causes extra spending and an overflowing pantry. If you don’t already, begin a routine of keeping a grocery list that you use when you do your shopping and see how much less waste you have going into your trash.

BYOB – (Nope, not what you’re thinking) BRING YOUR OWN BAGS – Bringing your own reusable grocery bags has been a popular practice for quite some time now, and at some grocery stores , you have to bring your bags or you will have to pay for plastic bags at the check-out. Sobeys said goodbye to plastic bags on Jan. 31, YAHH!

Bringing reusable bags, totes, baskets, etc. to carry your groceries home is a significant step. But to add onto that, have you considered bringing your produce bags and bulk items containers as well? You can get mesh bags at the grocery stores or look on Amazon for some eco-friendly mesh bags that are great for produce, so you don’t have to use plastic bags on your grocery trips for fresh foods. You can also invest in some reusable Ziploc bags for bulk items such as dried quinoa, nuts, etc.

THE BULK AISLE OR BULK STORES – You can save a great deal of money and cut down on wasteful boxes, bags, and packaging by shopping down the bulk aisle or at bulk food stores. Here you can find your grains, legumes, spices, and more. Even better than the money you’re saving, these items are going to be fresher than the same things you find pre-packaged on the shelves. Head to the bulk aisle as you first walk in the store with your list in hand. Check for anything you can get from your list in the bins, before you head to the other sections in the store. You may not be able to locate everything you’re looking for there, but checking it out first will help you to lower some of the pre-packaged items you may need to buy. And bulk buying is usually cheaper than packaged as you’re not paying for the packaging or the advertising.

Bulk Barn is coming on board with this as well – you take in your reusable containers, they weigh them coming in, then again when you leave and you pay for what you put into them. Go onto bulkbarn.ca to see details of their reusable container program, sometimes they have discounts as well. I know it’s convenient to pick up a bag of pre-packaged almonds or a jar of almond butter, but instead, head to the bulk section or bulk stores and grab your almonds there with the bags you bring, and fill a mason jar with fresh almond butter from the nut-butter station.

STORAGE AT HOME – This continues into how you store your grocery store items once you get home. When you’re shopping, think about all of the things you’re purchasing and what they’re packaged in. Mason jars are remarkable to use. They’re clear and easy to see in your storage area at home without opening boxes or digging through a mess of things. Store as much as you can in these reusable containers that you can toss in the dishwasher instead of the trash. I store my flours, nuts, seeds, dried beans, rice, lentils, popcorn, oatmeal, coconut, etc. in mason jars. Just don’t forget to label them as we can soon forget what type of flour you bought one month ago. (I know from experience!)

Also, plastic grocery bags are not airtight and really shouldn’t be used. They can be broken open by pests, and I feel glass jars is the recommended method for storing food in the pantry as chemical leaching can occur when food is stored in plastic bags that are really only meant to carry the food home.

Making sure you have your reusable bags and containers in your vehicle will ensure that you never forget, so once you unpack your groceries, put them right back into the car. Making small changes will turn into a significant impact, even if you implement only one of these steps at a time.

Try to pick one or two of these to begin implementing into your shopping, and make your next trip to the grocery store fun, mindful and eco-friendly.

Written by Lorraine Crowe

Licensed Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner

Natural Skincare Formulator

Owner of Rain Natural Skincare

www.rainnaturalskincare.com

https://www.facebook.com/rainnaturalskincare/