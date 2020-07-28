TRURO – The Government of Canada just announced a full public inquiry into the April 18-19 mass shooting will proceed.

Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, tweeted the announcement around 5 p.m. July 28. Nova Scotians have been voicing their displeasure with an announcement the week prior of an independent review. Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey announced earlier in the day he and the provincial government would support a joint public inquiry should the federal government agree to one.

In his statement, Blair says the tragedy, which saw 22 victims plus an unborn child, “devastated families, friends and communities. Canadians deserve answers to how such a tragedy could occur.”

Blair says the situation requires governments working diligently with those affected by the tragedy in order to bring critical answers to the forefront, while ensuring another tragedy like this doesn’t happen in the future.

“The Government of Canada is now proceeding with a full Public Inquiry, under the authority of the Inquiries Act R.S.C., 1985, into the tragedy that occurred on April 18th and 19th,” reads the statement.

The inquiry will give the power to summon witnesses, requiring them to:

give evidence, orally or in writing, and on oath, or if they are persons entitled to affirm in civil matters on solemn affirmation; and

produce such documents and things as the commissioners deem requisite to the full investigation of the matters into which they are appointed to examine.

“Through these additional authorities, it is our sincere hope that the terrible tragedy of April 18th and 19th will be fully examined and that all relevant facts and evidence will be made public,” reads Blair’s statement.

The three people named as panelists in the joint independent review last week – Michael MacDonald, Anne McLellan, and Leanne Fitch – have agreed to assist in the public inquiry and will serve as commissioners.

“We continue to work with the government of Nova Scotia on the path forward.”