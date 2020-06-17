GREAT VILLAGE – A 49-year-old Great Village man is facing a number of charges following a critical incident where police say the man tried to grab the police officer’s gun and conducted energy weapon.

Colchester District RCMP responded to two related calls, originating from the same address on Highway 2, at about 5:30 p.m on June 17. One call was in relation to threats, while the second was of an unwanted person.

As the RCMP officer was speaking with the complainant, the man assaulted the officer without warning. The man struck the officer several times causing significant injuries to the officer’s face.

The officer and man struggled, and the officer attempted to use a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to de-escalate the situation, however was unsuccessful.

The man attempted to take the CEW from the officer before attempting to take the officer’s service pistol. He then threatened to shoot the officer, and barricaded himself inside the home.

No one else was inside the home at the time.

Additional RCMP officers responded to the scene, as well as an RCMP crisis negotiator and the Emergency Response Team (ERT). The negotiator was unsuccessful in attempting to communicate with the complainant several times.

A short time after the ERT surrounded the residence, the man exited the home and was taken into custody.

The police officer who initially responded to the scene sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. No one else was injured.

The 49-year-old man from Great Village was held in custody overnight and is to appear in court on June 17 and is facing charges of uttering threats, assault a police officer causing bodily harm, and obstruction.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.