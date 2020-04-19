GREAT VILLAGE – Cheryl Slack and her family are breathing a sigh of relief at the news a suspect in an active shooting in the Portapique area was taken into police custody.

“Thank God it’s over,” said Slack, from her family’s home that sits between Great Village and Portapique, where a man lead police on an hours-long hunt that left “several victims” along the way. Advocate Media Inc. has learned of at least two deaths so far.

The Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted at 11:40 a.m., more than 12 hours after first notifying the public of the active shooter situation, that 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman was in custody.

Police responded to the incident in the late evening hours of April 18 and warned residents in the small shoreline community to stay indoors and lock their doors. The closest hospital, the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, was locked down during the incident.

Slack, who lives with her parents, said police vehicles, including a big armoured truck, arrived late that night.

“We heard helicopters going around,” she said, just before 10 a.m. April 19, and just before police “went flying past” the family’s home toward Great Village. “One (helicopter) just went overhead a few minutes ago.”

With police advising residents to stay indoors, Slack said they were far enough out of the active area that they didn’t have police knock on their door to let them know of the situation.

“It’s unnerving, for sure,” she said.

Slack said she and her parents were sticking to the living room of the house, and her walk along the shore was definitely “not happening today.”

“My parents are unnerved. Mom’s more concerned for my brothers and their families that live around us, I think,” she said.

“It’s crazy, though. I’ve lived in the city for years and never encountered anything like this.”

While police haven’t made mention yet as to fires in the area, Slack did say there were “a couple” fires come across the local fire department’s pager system.

Her father has been a firefighter with Great Village for 27 years.

“The fire brigade wasn’t allowed to attend,” she said, due to the situation.