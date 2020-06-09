EAST MOUNTAIN – A 31-year-old Greenfield man will appear in provincial court in September on charges of stunting and in relation to impaired driving.

The man was charged following an incident in the early morning hours of June 6.

A member of the Colchester District RCMP noticed a vehicle at 1:26 a.m. travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 104 in East Mountain. The officer checked the speed and found it to be 200 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone.

He stopped the vehicle, and noticed the driver was showing signs of impairment. The driver was taken to the detachment for a breath test where his blood alcohol concentration was found to be three times the legal limit.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg. He will appear in provincial court on Sept. 9.

He was also charged with stunting under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act. The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

The RCMP want to remind the public that speeding and impaired driving are one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.