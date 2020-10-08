GREENFIELD – Death.

It’s a simple, five-letter word, yet carries an enormous amount of weight.

Cindie Smith is hoping to help people in the community carry that weight with her new end-of-life doula services.

“In 1989 when my younger daughter, Maggie, was born, I discovered how powerful a disability can be,” said Smith. “It affected me profoundly.”

Smith knew Maggie would die young, so she had to figure out how to manage what was coming. Maggie lived for almost five years.

“We began to let go when Maggie was giving every indication she was ready to go,” said Smith.

At the time, Smith says they were the first family in the area with a DNR (“do not resuscitate” order), for a child. “That came with angst for me.”

But bringing it up with the pediatrics team came with “wonderful support.”

“Having that DNR in place, it served well at the time of her death,” she recalled. “Since then, I’ve had a certain level of comfort with the subject matter.”

Over the years, Smith has helped people keep vigil as a loved one was in their final hours of their life. Some have been overnight vigils with family members.

“When thinking about the quality of life, people are working hard at accepting someone’s death in their 90s after what society calls a full life,” she said.

It was when Smith saw British Columbia’s Douglas College was offering end-of-life doula training locally that she realized that’s exactly what she’s been doing. She enrolled in the course and is registered with the End of Life Doula Association of Canada. In fact, she’s the only end of life doula enrolled with the association in Atlantic Canada.

“This is something I feel in my bones is really important,” she said. “I’ve watched a lot of families live alongside a person dying for years. They never acknowledged the elephant in the room. They never made place for their dying. There are certain perspectives that are gained and important discussions to be had at the end of life that can’t be done at any other time.”

Smith said she spoke with a friend of hers and asked how comfortable they were with talking about dying. She brought up her friend’s parents without much discussion. So Smith included her friend’s daughter in the conversation.

“As a parent, you’ve taught your child to keep house, you’ve taught your child to be a friend, to drive a car, to keep a job,” she said.

Any angst a parent may have around the topic of death “will likely be passed along to her. There is great reluctance to talking about end of life.”

Smith says there’s a great need for end of life doula services in the community.

“People are suffering. They’re filled with sorrow. They’re filled with things they need to say but they won’t say because they’re afraid they’ll be judged,” she said.

Perhaps the dying person needs to talk, however no one in the family is willing to take on that discussion. Or maybe, says Smith, it’s the dying person who won’t acknowledge what’s happening.

One of the big aspects to Smith’s services is helping a person create a personal health directive. It includes that person’s wishes, wants, values, and beliefs for end of life care.

“What makes life worth living? It’s a hard thing to put down when you sit down with a blank piece of paper,” she said.

While a personal directive can be done in a law office, Smith says the one she puts together includes more than just clear instructions.

To help create a personal health directive, Smith uses “Go Wish” cards. The pack of 36 cards features different aspects surrounding end of life. Those creating the directive sorts them into three piles based on the level of importance.

Those that end up in the really or very important pile are then whittled down into the person’s 10 most important, which then go in order of importance.

“Those 10 can provide the meat of the personal directive,” said Smith.

She said it’s also important for someone to have a substitute decision maker chosen. A spouse, she says, may be too emotional at the time and may have difficulty agreeing with medical professionals.

“You need someone who will speak up for you, to make sure your wishes are followed even if they don’t agree with them.”

The substitute decision maker should be aware of the role, and agree to the role.

Once a first draft of the personal directive is done, Smith suggests the person sit and talk it over with someone whose opinion they trust.

The personal health directive also takes into consideration things such as what a person wants to see, smell, or hear in their room. What kind of room does a person want? Do they want to be in the hospital, or remain at home?

“When Maggie died, we knew we wanted her to die at home,” said Smith. “At the time, there was no hospice society to talk about it with. But it was still as gentle an experience as it could have been. As a parent, it’s gut-wrenching to have a child die. But for us, what made it gentler was to have her die at home.

“It was certainly a life-altering experience.”

Since then, Smith has always looking at being with someone when they die as being a great privilege.

“It’s an honour,” she added.

The personal directive can also include things such as who you want, or don’t want, to visit, and how many at a time.

“If you have someone visit and they don’t know what to say, do you want to have a book close by you enjoy? Have them read to you. It may make a situation that’s highly intense a little easier.”

Smith says those creating a personal health directive should go through each one of their senses and give it a little bit more thought.

“It doesn’t take over, but it makes space for your dying,” she said.

By having all these things written down, Smith says family members and other loved ones won’t have any questions to answer or decision to make.

While she’s just starting with the end-of-life doula services, Smith is offering her services on an honorarium basis.

“I don’t want finances to be a barrier,” she said.

For more information on the services offered, visit tidaldoula.ca.