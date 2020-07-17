BIBLE HILL – With the sun still bright in the sky, a small number of local residents put on their gloves, picked up bags, and took the handle of a pick-up stick.

They’ve been gathering every week for the last seven weeks to spend at least an hour cleaning up garbage along the roadside in Truro and area. This week, they started at the ball field on Jennifer Drive in Bible Hill, and made their way along Pictou Road.

“We all want to see change,” said Jessica Frenette, one of an average of six people all working together as part of the Colchester Clean Up group. “This is our community.”

“A lot of what we find makes its way into the waterway,” added Emily Hunter, noting it often ends up in the Bay of Fundy. Various types of plastics, including bags, she says, can break down into tiny pieces. Those microplastics make their way into our ecosystem, and recent studies have shown microplastics are infiltrating humans through food and drinking water.

“What we’re doing, it’s not much but it’s something,” she said.

Last summer, Matt Nott would continuously pick up litter during his bicycle ride to and from his job at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre (RECC). With the RECC having been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nott has spent his free time this summer again tackling roadside litter and thought to start the local group.

He connected with Hunter when he sent a message to the Green Hub Project on Facebook to see if there was interest in starting the clean-up crew.

“It’s good being out with people of similar minds, because when you’re by yourself, it can get frustrating,” said Nott. “Plus, it’s good exercise.”

One of the first places the group focused on was Wade Road, near Kent Building Supplies. The group spent four weeks on Wade Road, working their way down from the business.

“We collected close to 40 bags out of Wade Road,” said Frenette, adding they found items such as tires, paint cans, bottles of urine, construction debris, a window frame, door frame, and part of a chair.

“We also found a lot of stuff that was blown off of businesses in the area,” said Hunter. “Plus, a lot of Tim Hortons and McDonald’s cups. I really feel those companies and franchises should hold some sort of responsibility.”

While the downtown core of the Town of Truro has garbage bins, the clean-up crew would like to see more in other parts of town, as well as recycling bins.

They have had support from the Municipality of Colchester County and the Colchester Waste Resource Management, with the waste management officer meeting them each week to pick up the garbage.

“They’ve been really supportive of our efforts, giving us garbage bags and doing a pick up at the end of our clean-up,” said Hunter.

“When we first started, we were divvying (the garbage) up between us, with how much we could each take,” said Nott. “But J.P. Wood has been really good. He’ll take it directly to be disposed of.”

The group has also seen support from the Nova Scotia Adopt-A-Highway Program Association, which donated a number of pick-up sticks.

The clean-up crew would love to see more people coming out each week, or possibly starting additional groups to tackle more areas.

“With a lot of businesses and organizations still not operating because of the pandemic, why not give us an hour of your time,” said Sue Works. “In a group setting, we have each other.”

“It’s a great coronavirus activity,” Hunter added, noting it would be great to have more people out.

“Last week, we cleaned up 13 bags and I felt like I didn’t do anything,” said Nott.

For those interested in participating with the clean-up crew, visit the Colchester Clean Up group on Facebook. Areas and times of gatherings are posted each week, and new participants are always welcome, especially those in other areas of Colchester County. Areas can also be suggested in the group. Anyone wishing to join in on a clean-up should dress appropriately – safety boots are highly recommended – and bring gloves.