TRURO – Air and land searches in the hopes of finding a missing three-year-old Truro boy have been “exhausted.”

Truro Police Services Chief Dave MacNeil said the focus will remain on an ongoing missing person investigation when it comes to Dylan Ehler.

“We’ve looked to the experts, and in this case is GSAR, and they have nowhere else to look,” said the chief, about the search of the areas of Lepper Brook, Salmon River, and the mouth of the Cobequid Bay. “Their search hasn’t found him in the water, and we have no sign of him other than his boots.”

Dylan was last seen in the area of Queen and Elizabeth streets in Truro at around 1:15 p.m. May 6. That evening, firefighters found one of the boy’s boots in the brook close to his grandmother’s home where he was last seen. The second boot was found later that evening, in another part of the brook where it meets Salmon River.

“We have found nothing other than his boots,” said the chief.

To date, there has been no indication of any foul play in his disappearance.

The search, which saw a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources fly over the area for days and included a number of other agencies, ran parallel to the police’s missing person investigation.

“It has always been a missing person investigation, it’s just that the search was more ‘in your face.’ We will continue our investigation as we always have.”

The chief said the areas have been searched extensively and an evaluation was done with the Colchester Ground Search and Rescue about the efforts. The search had moved into a recovery operation in the early evening of May 7.

“This is not the outcome we had wanted.”

Search commanders, as well as incident commanders and investigators from Truro Police, met with Dylan’s parents and other family members May 12 to provide them with an overview of their search efforts.

Chief MacNeil says police continue to follow up on any leads that the service receives, including those that may lead them to the water again. MacNeil wasn’t sure how many tips had come in over the last six days. They were receiving not only phone calls, but also messages through social media and emails.

“We are aware of some videos being shared,” admitted the chief, noting he wouldn’t comment further on the videos during the active investigation.

“Anything that is associated with this case we are following up on.”

Anyone with information leading to the recovery of Dylan is asked to call Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.