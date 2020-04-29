TRURO – Another death in relation to the coronavirus had been reported from the long-term care facility in Halifax Regional Municipality.

The death at Northwood brings the death total in the province to 28.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual. We will continue to work diligently with our partners to make sure we do everything we can to protect residents and staff at Northwood and all of our long-term care homes from this terrible disease,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

The province saw 20 new cases identified in 905 tests on April 28, for a total of 935.

To date, Nova Scotia has 27,486 negative test results, 935 positive COVID-19 test results and 28 deaths. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. Five-hundred and twenty-nine individuals have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.